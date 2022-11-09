Quick Match League Cup Recap: Manchester City Win 2-0 vs Chelsea

Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (58’), Riyad Mahrez (53’)

Chelsea 0

Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez had monster games and nailed a good game for City.

Also, Ortega was sensational and made so many high caliber saves. A really good display by him.

A big part of the game hinged on the Alvarez and Grealish’s as they were the two key players here. Mahrez also played well.

A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the game under great resolve. With the win, it has done wonders for the team who face nice odds to win another League Cup.

In terms of other performances, Rico Lewis played really well. A really appreciated effort from the lads amid some unlucky favors against. We’ll take it as we move to the next round and have many players time on the pitch.

A great day of football.

