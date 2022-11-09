 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC

Carabao Cup Starting Lineup Prediction.

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Manchester City are looking to reclaim the Carabao Cup after relinquishing the title last year. The first step for the Sky Blues is a home date in the Third Round against none other than Chelsea FC. Here’s my guess at the starters who will line up for Pep Guardiola against Graham Potter’s side. BTW, Ederson starts in goal.

Leicester City v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

We might have rotated João Cancelo in this match, but since he won’t be available for the Brentford match at the weekend, we'll keep him on at left-back. John Stones is on the right once again, and this time we’ve got Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké in central defence.

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kalvin Phillips is making his long-awaited return from an early-season shoulder injury. We’ll give him the start here to give Rodri a little break, and allow him to showcase his skills for England manager Garreth Southgate. KDB and Bernardo are once again in the attacking midfield.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

In the final third, we are going to rotate Erling Haaland out for some additional rest for his injured left foot. Julian Alvarez moves in as the number 9 in his stead. Phil Foden slots in on the left side with Cole Palmer getting a rare start on the right.

Manchester City v Sevilla FC: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

John Stones

Rúben Dias

Nathan Aké

João Cancelo

Midfielders

Kalvin Phillips

Kevin De Bruyne

Bernardo Silva

Forwards

Cole Palmer

Julian Alvarez

Phil Foden

There you are Cityzens. Who do you think the starters should be? Let us know in the comments.

