CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Chelsea FC

Manchester City are looking to reclaim the Carabao Cup after relinquishing the title last year. The first step for the Sky Blues is a home date in the Third Round against none other than Chelsea FC. Here’s my guess at the starters who will line up for Pep Guardiola against Graham Potter’s side. BTW, Ederson starts in goal.

We might have rotated João Cancelo in this match, but since he won’t be available for the Brentford match at the weekend, we'll keep him on at left-back. John Stones is on the right once again, and this time we’ve got Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké in central defence.

Kalvin Phillips is making his long-awaited return from an early-season shoulder injury. We’ll give him the start here to give Rodri a little break, and allow him to showcase his skills for England manager Garreth Southgate. KDB and Bernardo are once again in the attacking midfield.

In the final third, we are going to rotate Erling Haaland out for some additional rest for his injured left foot. Julian Alvarez moves in as the number 9 in his stead. Phil Foden slots in on the left side with Cole Palmer getting a rare start on the right.

Goal Ederson Defenders John Stones Rúben Dias Nathan Aké João Cancelo Midfielders Kalvin Phillips Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Cole Palmer Julian Alvarez Phil Foden

There you are Cityzens. Who do you think the starters should be? Let us know in the comments.