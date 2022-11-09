Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC

After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Chelsea are having an odd season. They’ve had some good, some poor, and some dreadful results, namely a 4-1 battering at Brighton. That ended a run of 9 unbeaten matches and their record against ‘top six’ sides is poor - drawn two, lost one. Cup competitions can produce different performances, but I don’t think Chelsea will step it up on Wednesday. They’ve got a trip to in-form Newcastle on Saturday, which is likely to take priority. City 3-0 Chelsea

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

Chelsea will go with a team as strong as their injuries will allow because their recent form has left them short of others in the title race and even potentially top 4. Pep will also go strong for this game. He’ll want to finish well before the break. Some kids might make an appearance later in the game. 2-1. But a potentially tricky game.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Big match early in the EFL CUP. Would expect some rotation and no Haaland. Still, Alvarez, Foden and Mahrez could be enough. Chelsea will probably rotate too. Give me a narrow City win. 1-0.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

It hasn’t been the best start so far for Todd Boehly’s ownership and Graham Potter starts at Chelsea. Record-breaking amount of money spent and they don’t look any better than they did last season. I don’t expect it to be an easy win, but Pep has always had success against Potter, albeit with a significant difference in talent. With Cancelo and Walker out I expect to see Rico Lewis get some game time again against even better competition. Haaland probably won’t get the start so hopefully, Foden finally gets the nod to give the team so dynamism up front with Alvarez. It’ll be a disjointed XI so I see a hard-fought 2-0 win.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Chelsea come to the Etihad for a Carabao Cup Third Round match. The London Blues have had a rough time of it under new manager Graham Potter of late, while City are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions. I expect Pep Guardiola to rest Erling Haaland again, which means Julian Alvarez gets the start. Araña bags a brace and Cole Palmer adds a goal as well. A late score from the visitors, but City move on to the next round. 3-1.

There you have it. Who do you think will move on to the next round of fixtures? Let us know in the comments.