Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

The League Cup is here!

Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Head Official: Simon Hooper

Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes.

4th Official: Paul Tierney

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET (Canada)

Preview

Man City are chasing another cup and the road starts here.

A bit of crossed paths as City are basking in a great win in coming from behind fashion as the blue of London have lost to Arsenal.

This match should be a fun clash of styles as Guardiola vs Potter should entertain.

Should be an interesting affair as City look set to rotate heavily from the weekend’s match.

Team News

Man City will have Kyle Walker out and Kalvin Phillips is questionable.

Chelsea meanwhile, will see Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Arrizabalaga, Kante and James, Fofana are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea