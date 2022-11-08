Pep Talk: “The coaches prepare the game to win the game.”

Pep Guardiola is here as the manager spoke prior to the huge EFL Cup clash with Chelsea. The Catalan tackled injuries, Chelsea and match congestion.

On EFL

“I don’t decide [yet], we have training this afternoon. We have time until tomorrow night. The coaches prepare the game to win the game. Performance as good as possible...” “The #PL exists to support the academy, always thinking about the future of English football...”

On new signings

“Man City are not going to sign anyone in January. We have the squad...”

ON Haaland

“He’s not perfect still. We’ll see tomorrow. Important is the bone is not broken. Just ligament damage a little bit. Not perfect right now. A week, ten days, see what happens. If he feels good, he plays [for] Norway...”

On RB Leipzig

“We have experience from last season, struggled a lot, scored a lot but conceded a lot. We lost there [away]. We see what happens when we arrive in February. Huge respect what they have done in German football...” “A young team with a clear philosophy, box to box, an experienced manager. #UCL last-16, you can ask me for them or Inter or AC or PSG, all the teams are really strong. After the World Cup, how we will feel in the moment...” “If we play next week, I tell you the position we are in and they are in. But in February, many things can happen.”

