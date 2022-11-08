Kalvin Phillips: “I’m very strong mentally and you have to be being in football in this day and age.”

Kalvin Phillips delivered a poignant interview with the mothership site and touched o many topic. From the World Cup, injury issues and much more.

Let’s check out his comments.

On playing

“I’m very strong mentally and you have to be being in football in this day and age. If I’m called up, I’ll do everything I can to be ready to do my best.” “I’m very hopeful [of being at the World Cup], it’s an option that I can be involved, but we’ll have to wait and see. I feel I’m progressing really well, and my shoulder feels absolutely great. I don’t know if there will be an element of risk [if I’m selected]…”

On Pep and training

“Pep’s been great and spoken to me a lot since I’ve been at Man City - every time I picked up an injury I thought he would be getting sick of me, but he’s been great…” “After my first full contact [Man City training] session back, he [Pep Guardiola] took me to one side for a chat after and told me he was going to try and get me some minutes against Chelsea which is a real positive…” “He knows I need to be out there playing football for Man City and try to be involved with England at the World Cup…”

On environment at City

“I expected a different kind of environment when I went to #ManCity, but it is a massive family club and they’re very family friendly and treated me as one of their own from the moment I walked in. Everybody’s made me feel so welcome…” “Everyone’s a top class footballer but a top class person as well. At Leeds I was one of the main players, whereas at #ManCity, it doesn’t really matter if you play or not because they would still win games…” “Going in a changing room where the team had won so many trophies, it was a bit like going into a big new school and you’re a little bit scared at first, but I was welcomed into the team and made to feel at home straight away.”

Some positive comments as his World Cup spot will come down to the wire. The payer remains optimistic and that s good to see. The club will need him for the second half charge.