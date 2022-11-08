Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...

Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues.

As Group G winners, we were placed in the seeded side of the draw which guarantees a second leg home tie. The first leg will be played away at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday 22 February before the reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 14 March. KNOCKOUT DATES Wednesday 22 February: RB Leipzig v City Tuesday 14 March: City v RB Leipzig

The two teams met in the group stage last season, with the blues winning the home leg 6-3, before losing the final game in Germany 2-1. The matches will be played on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the return legs being played on 7-8 and 14-15 March. City will travel to Germany for the first leg. Elsewhere, English clubs face difficult ties if they are to reach the quarter final. Spurs travel to AC Milan, Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool take on Real Madrid. Other European teams to face each other include Club Bruges v Benfica, Frankfurt v Napoli, Inter Milan face Porto and PSG face Bayern.

Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League https://t.co/yTweVn9XxQ pic.twitter.com/VPOETYPJ82 — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) November 7, 2022

The Premier League champions spent in excess of £100m to bring Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez to the club before also capturing Erling Braut Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Kalvin Phillips and Sergio Gomez this summer. However, City have also offloaded Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Pedro Porro, Ko Itakura and Arijanet Muric for significant fees and have posted a £67.7m profit from player trading in 2021-22 before this summer’s business. City’s total profits of £41.7m are more than double their previous record in that area, and Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has taken “immense pride” in the latest financial results. “As we reflect on the 2021/22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-pitch successes,” Al Mubarak told the official Man City website.

Within the report, City credit this financial success to various aspects of the business, and to the fans, who have returned to the Etihad in their masses since the lockdown as a result of the pandemic. The club’s transfer business has also contributed to the increase in profits, City made an additional £67.7m in player sales, totalling £250m over a 5-year time period. It is believed that this is only set to rise even further after the mass exodus at all levels in the summer of 2022, and the intelligent business conducted for incomings such as Haaland, Phillips, Ortega, Akanji and Gomez – all bargains. Manchester City have also seen an increase in commercial revenues which has risen from the previous year from £271.7m to £309.5m. I suppose this is what happens with consistent club success at all levels.

Manchester City: the most well run club in the world #ManCity #MCFC



Are Manchester City the best run club in football? (via @Laws_ellen24601) https://t.co/CrGLuMQu47 — Man City Square (@ManCitySquare) November 7, 2022

European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus both dropped into the UEFA Europa League after finishing third in their respective groups. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, who had a fiery quarter-final tie against City last season, were dumped out of the competition after finishing last in Group B. City’s second-leg tie at the Wanda Metropolitano last season was dominated by controversy. Nine cards were shown by the referee during the ill-tempered clash which was won by Manchester City 1-0 on aggregate.

The winger will return to City to receive treatment on a thigh complaint sustained in yesterday’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Reading. Hemp was at her brilliant best in Berkshire, supplying the cross which forced two own goals out of the hosts amid a 3-0 victory. The 22-year-old was selected alongside six of her City team-mates in Sarina Wiegman’s latest Lionesses squad, ahead of international friendlies in Spain against Japan and Norway. She has been replaced by Everton defender Gabby George, with Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs also withdrawing due to injury. Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Esme Morgan, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly and Jess Park (on loan at Everton) remain part of that England side.

Lauren Hemp has withdrawn from the latest England squad due to injury ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2022

And finally... THB has made his way onto the Potters’ radar.

With a negative goal difference after 14 games, in which Everton have only managed to tally up 14 points, a new centre-back seems to be a vital signing if the club are to survive the relegation battle this season. According to journalist Alan Nixon, Everton are keeping a close eye on Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is currently on loan at Burnley. It is understood that scouts from the club have a regular seat booked at Turf Moor to be able to constantly monitor the young defender. Burnley are currently having a successful campaign so far, having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season. The Clarets sit at the top of the Championship, facing fierce competition from Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United.

Report: Everton Keeping Close Eye On Manchester City Player Currently On Loan At Burnley - Sports Illustrated https://t.co/eMNshASSvv — Manchester City fan (@MancheCityfan) November 7, 2022

There you have it. Keep with us here at Bitter and Blue as we get ready for a mid-week meeting with Chelsea.