Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League

Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history.

The two teams met in the group stage last season, with the blues winning the home leg 6-3, before losing the final game in Germany 2-1. The matches will be played on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the return legs being played on 7-8 and 14-15 March. City will travel to Germany for the first leg.

Elsewhere, English clubs face difficult ties if they are to reach the quarter final. Spurs travel to AC Milan, Chelsea face Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool take on Real Madrid. Other European teams to face each other include Club Bruges v Benfica, Frankfurt v Napoli, Inter Milan face Porto and PSG face Bayern.

Happy with that blues?