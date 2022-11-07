Who Could Manchester City Get in the Champions League Draw?

The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place this afternoon and Manchester City will be one of the seeded teams going into the draw.

The blues finished top of their group and will therefore avoid other group winners such as Napoli, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, however they could still face some tough opposition as they look to win the competitions for the first time. Here are the teas we could be drawn against:

Club Bruges

The Belgian side finished runners up to Porto in group B and will not have fond memories of facing the blues. They were drawn together at the group stage last season, with the blues winning 5-1 in Belgium and 4-1 in Manchester.

Facing Inter would be something new for City. While they have faced their City rivals AC Milan, the blues have never faced Inter in any competition. The Italian side finished runners-up in group C as Bayern finished top and Barcelona were eliminated.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The German side narrowly missed out on top spot to Spurs in group D. A last minute goal at Marseille helped the London side finish top of the group. Frankfurt are in the competition courtesy of winning the Europa League last season.

AC Milan

Milan finished runners-up to Chelsea in group E and may face the blues for the second time in European competition. The first time was in the UEFA Cup in 1978 when City took a 2-0 lead at the San Siro, only to be pegged back to 2-2. The second leg at Maine Road was a different story as City romped to a 3-0 win.

RB Leipzig

The blues could face another team from last season’s group stage in the form of the German side that finished second to Real Madrid. City won the home match 6-3, but lost the away game 2-0.

PSG

The French side finished in second place behind Benfica and another tussle with the blues could be on the cards. City have faced PSG once in the group stage and twice in the knockout stage and lost only once. City drew with the French side in Paris in 2016 and beat them 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium to set up a semi-final with Real, and in 2021, beat them home and away as they marched into the Champions League final.

Who do you think City will get?