Sky Blue News: Women Win, Phillips Fit, Fulham Reax, and More...

Manchester City Football Club have just finished a weekend that saw their Men’s, EDS, U21s, and Women’s teams all victorious. Sky Blue News is here with all the biggest headlines to help you start your week.

City were fast out of the blocks after the interval and Hemp was again the aggressor as she weaved into the box before directing her effort into Burn’s gloves from an acute angle. Perhaps it wasn’t a surprise to see the 22-year-old heavily involved when we took a deserved lead, somewhat, fortuitously. The England international was again causing problems down the wing and her whipped cross into the box was prodded into the Reading net by Royals captain Mukandi. And it was the former Arsenal defender at the wrong place at the wrong time again shortly after to double our advantage, when the ball ricocheted off her from Burn’s save into the net after Hemp again tested the ‘keeper.

The blues stepped things up after half-time, with most of City’s attacks coming through Hemp. And it was the England winger that created the opening goal after 53 minutes. Her driving run into the box saw defenders trying to keep up with her, and Hemp’s pass across goal towards Shaw was turned in brilliantly by Mukandi, producing a striker’s finish at the wrong end. The unfortunate defender would repeat the feat seven minutes later, with Hemp again the architect. Another driving run saw her shot parried by home keeper Jackie Burns parried into the path of Mukandi, who could do nothing to prevent the ball hitting her thigh and into the back of the goal. Reading looked demoralised after that goal as City looked to finish them off, although the Royals did come close to pulling a goal back but hit the top of crossbar. Instead, it was City who would score the next and last goal of the game, and inevitably, it came courtesy of Shaw. Mary Fowler’s perfect cross in the 76th minute was powered home by the Jamaican striker, who scored her 7th goal in six games for the blues. It was another powerful performance by the girls in blue, who are breathing down the necks of Arsenal, United and Chelsea, and Gareth Taylor’s side have sent a clear message that they are ready to replace any of the in the top three positions, should any of the slip up.

Having spent the majority of the season on the treatment table, Phillips’s hopes of going to the World Cup appeared to be slim, but the midfielder could still be available for England selection with a return to action looking imminent. Man City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters: “Kalvin feels much, much better. On Friday Kalvin trained a second day full session, full contact. He feels good. “In the next game against Chelsea he will be on the bench. If he is going to play or not I don’t know.” Despite his limited game time, Phillips will be harbouring hopes of making Southgate’s England squad, which is expected to be announced on Thursday, November 10.

Brentford travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, and that clash may have some impact on Pep Guardiola’s thinking around his line-up for the midweek tie. Speaking after the dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, the Manchester City boss was quizzed for an update on his injured England international duo, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips - both of whom have been recovering from surgery in recent weeks. Pep Guardiola revealed on the pair, “They feel much better. “Yesterday, Kalvin (Phillips) was the second day that he did a full training session with contact with us and he felt good.” Following up, Guardiola also revealed that his defensive midfield summer signing will make a return to the Manchester City squad for the visit of Graham Potter’s side on Wednesday night.

The Legend of Erling Haaland - Three matches sidelined with a foot injury. City down to 10 men and level with Fulham. Erling Braut Haaland comes on in the 64th minute, and seemingly pulls the Sky Blues ahead on a set piece only to have the strike disallowed. Then, he steps up and buries an extra time penalty to grab all three points. KDB the Killer - A Man of the Match performance from the Belgian Maestro. A large part of the reason that City dominated possession while playing a man down for the final 64 minutes. He also drew the contact that won the critical penalty for Guardiola’s men.

ALL were involved in defending when needed, seeing players such as Foden and Bernardo in the box blocking shots. A special mention for De Bruyne and Bernardo who both played multiple positions and worked their socks off to not only prevent conceding a goal, but to search for the winner for the blues – Bernie was actually playing at centre-back at various times during the game. The 64th minute saw Haaland and Foden brought on for Grealish and Alvarez. Bringing on two City fans in front of a hyped-up crowd was a genius move from the main man, Pep Guardiola – Zlatan could never. These substitutions only rallied the crowd even more. City had a goal harshly disallowed by VAR (Very Annoying Refs) in the 74th minute, but this did not deflate the fans or the boys in blue, it pushed them even harder.

And finally... The boss was invigorated after the late winner. Will that mean an extended stay?

The City boss was delighted about the way his team ground out a victory despite playing with 10 men for over an hour following Joao Cancello’s red card. Guardiola has always said that he will stay at the Etihad as long as his players continue to believe in his methods and fight for the City cause. And he said: “Your emotions as a manager, after seven years here, you always have doubts whether the people will still follow you or are tired. “We have thousands of meetings and so many travels. “But then you see today and you think ‘wow, still they want to do it and they are alive. “It makes me so, so proud. Everyone was exceptional. We didn’t win the Premier League today, of course. “But these moments, when you see the faces in the crowd, that make your job feel so good.”

There you have it. City starts the quest to regain the Carabao Cup against Chelsea FC at home on Wednesday. Stay with Bitter and Blue for all the latest as we get ready to host the London Blues.