Manchester City Beat Fulham 2-1: Reaction & Tweets

A really good win as the club came back from huge pitfalls that nearly held them to a draw. The win from the goals of Julian Alvarez or Erling Haaland made City just winners despite being down a man after the Joao Cancelo red.

Great win and we move.

On to the reaction

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We didn’t win the Premier League today, but this moment makes sense for our job,” Guardiola declared.

“Everyone was exceptional, Playing for 65 minutes v Fulham with 10 men, the way we played, the moment and my period here in Manchester celebrating with the fans…

“(Seeing) the faces in the crowds, the run round the pitch - it was very good.

“(It was) So exciting, the emotion as a manager. After seven years here, you have doubts, (you have) thousands of training sessions and matches and travel but still they are alive and want to do it.

“It makes me so, so proud.”

“You can’t attack quick because they attack quicker. The four in the middle were amazing, Bernardo, Gundo, Rodri, Kevin especially,” Guardiola added.

“Kevin against Leicester and today, he put the team on his shoulders.”

Notable Tweets