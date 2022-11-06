Sky Blue News: City Strike, Haaland Hit, KDB Clutch, and More...

Manchester City secured the victory despite being down to 10 men against Fulham. Sky Blue News is here to catch you up on all the latest.

Manchester City returned back to the Premier League after they came out victorious against Fulham in the last minute of the game thanks to an Erling Haaland penalty. In the first half Julian Alvarez opened the scoring before Andres Pereira scored a penalty just before half-time which saw Joao Cancelo see red due to his challenge on Harry Wilson. Kevin De Bruyne won the winning penalty after being tripped up by Antonee Robinson and Haaland stepped up just about getting the ball past Bernd Leno. The win moves City above Arsenal potentially only momentarily as The Gunners take on Chelsea on Sunday at 12 pm in the early kick-off.

A big part of the game hinged on the Haaand and Foden’s entrances that tandem along with De Bruyne really turned it on and led the team to a nice win. A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the game under great resolve. With the win, it has done wonders for the team who face huge odds. In terms of performances, Alvarez and Haaland played really well. A really appreciated effort from the lads amid some unlucky favors against. We’ll take it as we move to back at the top of the table for now. A great day of football.

It looked to be a typical day at the office for the Premier League champions when Ilkay Gundogan drove forward from midfield before playing in Julian Alvarez to open the scoring, but the mood at the Etihad Stadium changed when Joao Cancelo conceded a penalty and received a red card 10 minutes later. The spot kick was converted by Andreas Pereira, but despite the numerical advantage, it was the Citizens who maintained control of the game. Kevin De Bruyne was Manchester City’s brightest in a match that required all of their championship calibre. The hosts thought they had taken the lead when the Belgium international connected with substitute Erling Haaland in the 75th minute — only for VAR to confirm he was marginally offside. That looked to be City’s final chance of the game before De Bruyne then won a penalty in injury time. He left the duty to Haaland, who made no mistake in dispatching from 12 yards to earn an important three points for his side.

Haaland was introduced from the bench with just under 30 minutes remaining and the striker proved to be the difference, slotting in a stoppage time penalty to send the Etihad wild. The striker admitted he felt the pressure before the penalty, but was elated to find the net. “Fantastic. I was nervous [for the penalty]. It was one of the most nervous moments of my life, but fantastic,” he said. “A penalty in the last minute, of course I would be nervous. But it was an amazing feeling. “I don’t care how it went it, it is about it going in. I love it. I have been injured for a week and it is really important to win.”

Despite having 10 men, the hosts continued to push and thought they had grabbed a winner when Haaland scored from the bench, but it was ruled out for offside. That wouldn’t stop the Norwegian having an impact though, scoring from a penalty after De Bruyne was adjudged to have been fouled in injury time - a decision which looked fairly soft. It will be a frustrating result for the Gunners, given how close it was, with supporters annoyed at the decision for the penalty as well as Leno - who could possibly have done better with the final minute spot kick. Supporters took to social media to have their say over the late decision. @Bareddykartheek: ”Just how lucky are Manchester City man!! They got penalty for a dive in the dying minutes.” @nickipedia7: ”So Man City & De Bruyne have to dive in the box to win vs Fulham That is the softest PK and lost alot of respect for De Bruyne diving like that.”

And as the clock ticked into added time, De Bruyne looked spent, physically, if not mentally. But De Bruyne is not just a wonderful footballer, he has remarkable levels of energy, just like so many of this champion squad. And when Antonee Robinson’s poor header fell into his vicinity, he summoned up one last drop of ingenuity. He BOUGHT the match-winning penalty from Robinson with his sharp turn, he sucked the Fulham defender into a trap, took the tumble when the ankle tap arrived and Erling Haaland sealed the victory from the spot, albeit with a thoroughly unconvincing kick that Bernd Leno should have saved.

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola had some good news for England coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup by confirming Phillips is set to return to action. The midfielder has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder injury in September but will be in the squad to face Chelsea this week. However, Guardiola is still not sure when Phillips’ Manchester City and England team-mate Kyle Walker will be available. WHAT THEY SAID: ”They feel much better, yesterday Kalvin was the second day that he did a full training session with contact with us and he felt good,” he told reporters. “Against Chelsea he will be on the bench, whether to play or not I don’t know but he will be on bench. Kalvin is much better. I spoke with Kyle and he feels good too but his surgery was later than Kalvin, that’s why I don’t know.” THE BIGGER PICTURE: Southgate is expected to name his England squad on November 10 and has a decision to make over Phillips. The former Leeds man may now be fit in time but his lack of match action will be an issue. Southgate will also be hoping Walker will be available, particularly after seeing Ben Chilwell ruled out and with Reece James also expected to miss the tournament.

