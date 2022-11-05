Reading Women v Manchester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women travel to Reading as they look to continue their good form with victory at Reading.

The blues have forced their way up the table following three successive victories, which have been enough to see manager Gareth Taylor nominated for Manager of the Month for October. Reading Have won just one and lost four of their opening five matches so far, and only got their first win of the season last weekend as they beat Leicester 2-1 at home.

Victory for the blues will still see them outside the top three, but allows them to keep pace with United, Arsenal and Chelsea at the top. Reading could drop to second from bottom if they lose, while a win could take them above Aston Villa into eighth.

Team news

Manager Gareth Taylor has confirmed that Australian international Alanna Kennedy will again be unavailable for the trip south, as will Ruby Mace. The pair are still yet to feature for City this season, but Taylor is hoping for better news after the international break is over.

Vicky Losada will also miss out as she overcomes a knee injury and missed last week’s win over Liverpool.

Been here before

City’s last visit to Reading was on the final day of last season. The blues needed to win to secure third place in the WSL and secured their spot with a 4-0 victory. Lauren Hemp, Bunny Shaw, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood all found the back of the net as City romped home.

Prediction

City have found their form again at just the right time, which is bad news for the home side. Bunny Shaw is in great form and if they can avoid the kind of defensive mistakes that gave Liverpool a few opportunities last week, City should see this out.

Prediction: Reading 1-3 City