Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win 2-1 vs Fulham

Manchester City 2, Julián Álvarez (17’), Erling Haaland PEN (90+5’)

Fulham 1, Andreas Pereira PEN (28’)

Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some fantastic players as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez got on the tally and nailed a good game for City.

Despite an early red that led to a tie game relatively fast and the win means more points for us and a lot of players get some time out there.

A big part of the game hinged on the Haaand and Foden’s entrances that tandem along with De Bruyne really turned it on and led the team to a nice win.

A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the game under great resolve. With the win, it has done wonders for the team who face huge odds.

In terms of performances, Alvarez and Haaland played really well. A really appreciated effort from the lads amid some unlucky favors against. We’ll take it as we move to back at the top of the table for now.

A great day of football.

