CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Fulham

Manchester City are back in Premier League action, hosting Fulham at the City of Manchester Stadium today. Pep Guardiola pulled the right switches last time out with the selections of Julian Alvarez and young Rico Lewis. Here’s my guess at what the boss has in store this time around. And yes, Ederson gets the start in goal.

The back line will return to the same setup that faced Leicester City. Manuel Akanji and João Cancelo start at the fullback slots. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte return to the central defence.

The most effective City midfield this season is back together in our prediction. Rodri lines up at CDM. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva supply the attackers from the middle.

The attacking trio features the return of Erling Haaland. After three matches out of the team, our Norwegian superstar is back. Joining him on the wings will be Phil Foden and Jack Grealish.

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji John Stones Aymeric Laporte João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it. Let’s have a look at your starting line ups in the comments.