Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Fulham

Fulham Football Club are at the Etihad to face off against Manchester City in the second-to-last Premier League match before the break. The Cottagers are making a serious run at European football this fall, and our City contributors have their ideas about how the day will unfold.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

City have an excellent record at home to Fulham and I can’t see any reason for that to change on Saturday. Fulham are good going forward but susceptible at the back. I don’t think it’ll matter whether it’s Haaland or Alvarez leading the line, I think City will get a few goals here. City 4-0 Fulham

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Rumour has it Pep will decide today if Haaland can feature against Fulham. With or without the norse god, this should be a routine win for City at the Etihad. The Blues have won all nine of their home games in all competitions so far this season, racking up 33 goals in the process. That’s an insane 3.6 goals a game. That includes putting six past United and Forest, and four past Palace, Bournemouth and Southampton, all in the Premier League. The one occasion when they scored less than three at home was the 2-1 win over Dortmund. Goals galore. Fulham look nothing like a newly promoted side. Marco Silva’s team have been outstanding. They’ve picked up good results home and away, and the Portuguese deserves immense credit for the job he did in the second tier and continues to do in the top flight. That being said, you’d struggle to see them pulling off an upset here. The two games they’ve played against top four opposition this season have seen them lose 2-1 to both Arsenal and Spurs. I see something similar happening here. I don’t think City will roll them over and truly batter them, but they should pick up a relatively comfortable win. Expect Fulham to do themselves proud, perhaps get on the scoresheet but ultimately go home empty-handed. City 3-1 Fulham

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

City should be almost near full health. I’d expect a healthy Haaland. Give me a tight and high scoring affair. 3-2 City win.

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

I think it’ll be a tough game. Fulham have been doing better than I think anyone has expected, even though Pep said he’s not surprised, bless him. If we put in a solid defensive performance, we should have too much for them. Pretty sure I’ve never got one of these predictions right for you. But I’m going to go for a 2-0.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I think Fulham are a quality side. They aren’t afraid to come out and attack and are fragile at the back. They’ve conceded 6 more goals than any other top half side, which City should easily take advantage of. Hopefully Haaland can see some minutes, but I wouldn’t be too upset to see Julian get some more burn. Defensively, Dias should be physical enough to handle Mitrovic, however he can probably get the better of our other defenders in the right circumstance. Overall though I think this could get out of hand, Fulham just aren’t a great defensive side. City 4-1 Fulham.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

It’s the penultimate Premier League match for City before the World Cup break and Fulham come in sitting seventh in the table. The Cottagers look like a side that intends to stay up after their promotion from the Championship. They’ve mad a lot of hay against lesser opponents, but today they meet the Champions of England at their home. I see Haaland restored to the lineup and hungry for goals. Erling gets a hat trick and City cruise past Fulham 5-1.

There yo have it Cityzens. What are your predictions for today’s match? Let us know in the comments.