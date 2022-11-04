Manchester City’s Taylor Nominated for Manager of the Month

Manchester City Women’s manager Gareth Taylor has been nominated for October’s WSL manager of the month award.

Taylor’s blues won all their matches throughout the month as they put their poor start behind them to move up to fourth in the table.

City beat Leicester City 4-0 at the start of the month before travelling to Spurs and a 3-0 win at Brisbane Road. The blues then hammered Championship side Blackburn Roves 6-0 in the conti-cup before edging past Liverpool last weekend.

Taylor has had mixed results at City since taking over from Nick Cushing. He guided the team to third place in the WSL last season, but suffered successive Champions League defeats to Real Madrid in consecutive seasons.

His City team won the League Cup last season, beating Chelsea in the final at Wimbledon, but lost to the same opposition in the FA Cup Final.

The former striker recruited heavily over the summer after losing many key players and, after losing the first two, things may now be starting to turn around.

Taylor’s competition for the award is Arsenal’s Jonas Eidevall and Marc Skinner of United, both of whom have seen their teams make a 100% start to the season. Also nominated is Chelsea’s Denise Reddy. The assistant manager has deputised for Emma Hayes, who is recovering from an emergency hysterectomy.