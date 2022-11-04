Manchester City v Fulham: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a strong Fulham side.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for this one!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 5 November 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 11.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Darren England.

Assistants: Dan Robathan, Nick Greenhalgh.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

Assistant VAR: Neil Davies.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City are second in the Premier League standings, two points behind Arsenal in top spot.

In 12 league games this season City have won nine, drawn two and lost one.

Meanwhile, the Lily Whites sit seventh in the table with five wins, four draws and four losses in 13 league outings.

A fun match as styles clashing should make for an entertaining affair.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have two notable outs, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. Haaland is questionable.

Fulham have Kurzawa, Solomon, Kebano and Reid out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-2 Fulham