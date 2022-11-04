Pep Talk: “Not surprised at all, see what they did in Championship and transfer market, manager is exceptional...”

Pep Guardiola had many updates as the club manager spoke about the injuries, World Cup issues, Fulham and more.

Let’s get straight in to it.

On Haaland

“He’s much better, we’ll decide today. A good step, he starts training. We see this afternoon. We consider himself, his opinion, the doctor opinion, 90 mins or less minutes, we’ll see.”

On Pique

“Is a surprising news, he was here in England a young age. After make an incredible career in Barcelona. I wish him personally all the best for him and his family. I know, his mum and dad, incredible human being, huge personality...” “A player for the big games, never miss once or behave or performance not in the highest level. All the big clubs need these players.”

On Fulham

“Not surprised at all, see what they did in Championship and transfer market, manager is exceptional...” “They have a good process in behind. Under pressure can use long balls to Mitrovic, or second balls for them. A top, good team, no surprise. Drew against Liverpool and continued that way.”

On Mitrovic

“Dangerous player, how many goals he scored last season. He’s scoring goals, natural, a competitor. Pushes defenders to limits and he’s clinical.”

On rotations

“Him(Foden) and Riyad and Grealish and Bernardo and Gundogan and De Bruyne have been on the bench. Not an issue, many players have to use them, demand the best of them, this has to happen, always has been like that...” “No player plays because they play. In Dortmund we play to qualify first and De Bruyne doesn’t play.”

Some good comments on Fulham, the game plan will be very interesting to see.