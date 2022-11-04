Sky Blue News: Sevilla Wrap-Ups, Rico Reacts, Pep Nominated, and More...

Manchester CIty are home to the Cottagers tomorrow. Sky Blue News has all the latest headlines today.

De Bruyne magic Kevin De Bruyne was introduced as a 70th-minute substitute, and three minutes later he had already delved into his box of tricks and stunned the City crowd. His superb ball in-behind the Sevilla defence set Alvarez up to score City’s second goal of the night, and it also meant De Bruyne reached a new landmark. The Belgian now has 40 direct goal contributions (goals and assists) in his last 41 games in all competitions, more than any other Premier League player over the same period.

3 Up Araña - Julian Alvarez would likely have gotten this start even if Erling Haaland were fully fit. With Haaland out, however, it fell to Alvarez to apply the pressure up front. Araña was up for it. He was bright and involved throughout, finding space for himself and creating for others. He got the go-ahead tally for his efforts. Young Mr. Lewis - Our boy Rico had himself a nite. His full first-team debut, in the Champions League, and he scored the goal that sparked the comeback. He also set the record for youngest player ever to score on his full debut in the UCL. Seventeen-year-olds are generally a little anxious about what their future may hold, but Rico seems to have that bit sorted. Wing Play - Man City’s play from the wide attackers has been uneven this season, in particular from the two starting wingers against Sevilla. On this evening Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez each had one of their better nights. Jack was involved in several dangerous moves on the left and Riyad got the goal that put the match out of reach.

Rico Lewis is currently one of Manchester City’s rapidly rising stars. Born in Bury, Manchester, Lewis has broken into his boyhood club’s senior team, making his debut at the age of just 17 against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Just three months later, the right-back made his first UEFA Champions League start and scored in a 3-1 victory over Sevilla. The fine finish saw Lewis become the competition’s all-time youngest goalscorer on a first start, taking the record from Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. According to Fabrizio Romano, with the player’s contract running out in June of 2025, Man City are planning a new contract bid to extend the contract agreement. Lewis has impressed since making his debut, which has earned him this reported extended deal and could see him playing for City in years to come.

Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha has told Rico Lewis that his performance will have a big impact on the club’s academy. Lewis was handed an opportunity to impress on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola handed the right-back his debut in the Champions League. Despite Sevilla taking the lead in the first half, the Blues were back on track when the 17-year-old scored to bring his team level. Julian Alvarez turned the tables on the Spanish side 20 minutes later before Riyad Mahrez put the game out of sight. However the night belonged to Lewis and Onuoha could not overemphasise the importance the match on City’s youngsters. “That goal and that performance - along with how everyone else played from the academy - that’s a huge moment for the academy,” the ex-defender told the club’s official website. “I don’t think we can put into words how big that is. “Because that means something to everyone coming up from the academy now. If a player signs this week for the under 8s and he’s watching somebody who has been on the path he has been on come out and play in this game, it speaks volumes.

Lewis scored a memorable goal on his full debut for the Citizens, equalising early in the second half to help the Premier League champions come from behind to beat the Spanish outfit 3-1 in their final Group G fixture. The teenage right-back became City’s youngest-ever goalscorer in Champions League history as well as the youngest player to score on his first start in the competition, breaking the previous record held by Karim Benzema. However, City have since revealed that two arrests are understood to have been made after Lewis was subject to racist abuse from the away supporters, and they intend to work with both Sevilla and Greater Manchester Police to investigate the matter. A club statement released on Thursday evening read: “Manchester City strongly condemns the racist abuse that Rico Lewis was subject to from Sevilla supporters at yesterday’s match. “We understand that two arrests have been made and are continuing to work with Sevilla and GMP (Greater Manchester Police) to investigate this matter. “We will not tolerate discrimination of any kind at our stadium and will be offering our full support to Rico following these vile incidents.”

Guardiola guided City to four wins from five matches as we scored an impressive 14 goals and kept two clean sheets to maintain the pressure on the Gunners at the top of the Premier League. The month began with another memorable Manchester Derby victory when Manchester United were beaten 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium. That was followed by the 4-0 victory over Southampton and last month’s solitary defeat away to Liverpool. We then finished October with a 3-1 win over Brighton and a hard-fought 1-0 victory away to Leicester City to close the gap on leaders Arsenal to just two points.

Speaking to Gary Neville in Sky Bet’s The Overlap, Van Dijk said: “Someone that I’ve never played with before but would love at Liverpool is Kevin De Bruyne. “He’s unbelievable, and if he would’ve played at Liverpool, we would’ve gone even further than what we have done. “He’s outstanding, good on the ball, he presses high, scores plenty of goals, and has every attribute of a modern-day midfielder and footballer in general.” Van Dijk and De Bruyne are pals, and were spotted having a friendly chat after the thrilling 2-2 draw between City and Liverpool in April.

