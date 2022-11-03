Manchester City Complete Comeback, Beat Sevilla: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have completed a really nice come back win as they down Sevilla 3-1. After going down early, the Cityzens behind Mahrez, Alvarez and De Bruyne showed resolve and win the game for the team.

Add a Rico Lewis goal and we had a fun time. On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

On Alvarez

“I would say there is not one person in the locker room today, staff and players, who is not happy for him. “He is a special guy. He has an incredible work ethic. “He made two assists and scored one goal. The goal is not easy. “The pass from Kevin was exceptional but the keeper reduced the space but he made the dribble and it was a good finish. “There’s a lot of players there where it was not easy. It’s not easy to find the space. But he was patient. He found it. And he was rewarded and got what he deserved.”

On Lewis

“He’s so smart. He made a standing ovation all the way down, he played really good,” Guardiola declared. “He is so clever, so intelligent. If you say something, he doesn’t need to practice more because he knows what happened during the game. “Sometimes you think you have to buy but when we can give a backup to Kyle [Walker] or Joao [Cancelo] from the Academy this is a dream come true for all of us. “It is good for the economy and we can rely on these guys. The Academy is so important. “They are working amazing with Jason Wilcox. Since Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, James McAtee, Cole Palmer, there have been many, many talented players. “The guys who want to stay here and fight for a position have a chance. If they are not patient or they listen to their agent they can leave it’s no problem. We saw the reception from our crowd. “The people are pleased to have people from the academy playing with us. In cases of Phil, Cole, Rico and Josh, they have quality and they can help us.”

Notable Tweets

Undefeated run in the group stage ✔️ Very happy with our Rico Lewis scoring on his debut! Now, let's focus on the next games #ManCity #Cityzens #UCL pic.twitter.com/G1SNfqYseb — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) November 2, 2022