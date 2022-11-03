Sky Blue News: Match Reactions, Rico Rising, A-Class Alvarez, and More...

It’s an undefeated group stage for Manchester City after defeating Sevilla 3-1. Sky Blue news has all the headlines form the final UCL Group G match.

Manchester City sprang to life in the second half, soon getting the scores level thanks to academy graduate Rico Lewis, who powered in a shot from Julian Alvarez’s clever pass. Alvarez then turned from provider to scorer, as the Argentine hit home substitute Kevin De Bruyne’s whipped, curling ball. The result was well and truly in the bag when Riyad Mahrez thumped in a third, after being played in by Alvarez. Wednesday night’s result means that Manchester City have gone unbeaten through this campaign’s group stage, having recorded four wins and two draws.

A nice set of rotations that led to a nice win and more points for us and the players get some time out there. A big part of the game hinged on the Mahrez and when Kevin De Bruyne entered that tandem along with Alvarez really turned it on and led the team to a nice comeback win. A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the group. With the win, it has done wonders for some players confidence as Riyad Mahrez who found the scoresheet can attest. In terms of performances, Alvarez and Rico Lewis played really well. A really appreciated effort from the lads amid some slight rotation. We’ll take it as we move back to PL action soon. A good day of football.

City came out from half-time one goal down, but through the substitution of Rodri for Jack Grealish, there was a switch in tactics. Rodri and Gundogan formed a double pivot, with Foden moving to the left wing and Palmer playing as the 10. The fullbacks changed from their heavily inverted role to a traditional wide position. This made an immediate difference, with City gaining more control of the game and Sevilla barely being able to get out of their own half. The increased performance level transitioned into a goal in the 50th minute when boyhood City fan Lewis – making his first competitive start for the club – was fed superbly by Alvarez and emphatically rifled his shot past Bounou at the near post. A dream come true for the lad, who has worked his way up to the first team all the way from the Under-8s and is now the first 17-year-old to score for City in the Champions League.

City enjoyed sustained possession for the remainder of the half but it wasn’t until early in the second period that Lewis got us back level. His high finish from a tight angle had all the hallmarks of a seasoned striker, not a full-back making their first strides in the senior game. It was a moment of unbridled joy for the Bury-born 17-year-old whose rapid rise through the ranks continues apace. A flurry of substitutions followed for both sides and it was the introduction of Kevin De Bruyne that picked the lock of the Sevilla defence for the second time in the half. Drifting over to the right, the Belgian sent his trademark curling pass in behind the visitor’s backline for Julian Alvarez to race on to. The Argentine kept his cool, took the ball around goalkeeper Bono and, with his angle reducing, fired into the roof of the net.

Having arrived at the club this summer from River Plate, for a fee of £20m, Alvarez has largely lived under the shadow of landmark signing Erling Haaland. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides several injury updates ahead of his UCL clash against Sevilla. But Hargreaves was quick to pay tribute to the young forward, who has embedded well into Guardiola’s system and looks to be a real up-and-coming prospect. ‘It’s like when you go from your club, to your national team, to England, it’s just a different level,’ Hargreaves told BT Sport. ‘I think, obviously, he’s been fabulous in Argentina. ‘He [Alvarez] is a steal for what they paid for him. He’s worth at least double or treble that. ‘And if it wasn’t for Haaland he’d be starting a lot more. They’ve got a special one there.’

While there are easy decisions to make elsewhere on the pitch for Saturday, the manager may have no choice but to pick Alvarez if Haaland is not fit enough after his injury. After the 22-year-old’s second half here, there will be much less hesitation about seeing him lead the line given the confidence he will take from his match-winning contributions. Others may have failed to take their chance on Tuesday, but if Lewis was the story Alvarez may have earned the chance to make more headlines this week.

The draw for the 2022-23 Champions League knockout phase will happen on Monday November 7, 2022. It will start at 11am GMT / 6am ET / 4:30pm IST. It will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The eight group winners will be seeded and the eight runners-up will be unseeded. Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same national association (such as the Premier League or La Liga) also cannot be drawn against one another.

