3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla FC

Manchester City have finished off the UEFA Champions League group stage in style with a 3-1 win over Sevilla. Let’s have a look at what storylines are trending up and trending down after the big win at the Etihad.

3 Up

Araña - Julian Alvarez would likely have gotten this start even if Erling Haaland were fully fit. With Haaland out, however, it fell to Alvarez to apply the pressure up front. Araña was up for it. He was bright and involved throughout, finding space for himself and creating for others. He got the go-ahead tally for his efforts.

Young Mr. Lewis - Our boy Rico had himself a nite. His full first-team debut, in the Champions League, and he scored the goal that sparked the comeback. He also set the record for youngest player ever to score on his full debut in the UCL. Seventeen-year-olds are generally a little anxious about what their future may hold, but Rico seems to have that bit sorted.

Wing Play - Man City’s play from the wide attackers has been uneven this season, in particular from the two starting wingers against Sevilla. On this evening Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez each had one of their better nights. Jack was involved in several dangerous moves on the left and Riyad got the goal that put the match out of reach.

2 Down

Sevilla - The Sevillistas are headed down to the Europa League once more. But don’t despair for the Andalusians, Sevilla have thrived in the Europa League historically and it may just be their best route back to the Champions League next term.

Pre-WC Matches - The countdown is on. City have just three remaining fixtures before the World Cup puts a halt to the club season. All of the matches are at the Etihad so Manchester will have three more opportunities to cheer on the beloved Blues.

Ther you have it Cityzens. What trends are you following from the match? Let’s here it in the comments.