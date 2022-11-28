FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.

In theory, the two teams could play each other seven times in a solitary season. If the FA Cup third round goes to a replay, that will mean a fifth game between the two, and there’s the possibility the two could meet in the Champions League quarter or semi-final. Such a feat would surely be a record, and if that does happen, we’d probably be sick of playing them by the end of the season.

The tie will be played on the weekend of 6-9th January, and it is highly possible it will be selected for TV coverage. If that happens, the match could be played at any time of the day over the FA Cup 3rd round weekend.

It will be the sixth time City and Chelsea have met in the FA Cup, with three of those taking place in Manchester. Of those matches, City have won two, the last coming in February 2014, when the blues won 2-0.