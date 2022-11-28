Manchester City Date Changes Confirmed

Manchester City have confirmed three new dates for matches to be played in the New Year. Two of the matches, against North London duo Spurs and Arsenal, were cancelled earlier in the year and will be played within the first few weeks of 2023.

City’s home defeat match against Spurs, which was cancelled due to the death of Quen Elizabeth II, will now be played on Thursday 19th January with an 8pm kick-off. The match will be shown live on Sky and will be dependent on either team being involved in an FA Cup replay.

The blues match at home to Wolves, originally scheduled for 21st January, has been put back 24 hours and will now take place on Sunday 22nd January with a 2pm kick-off.

Finally, City’s delayed match at Arsenal will now take place on Wednesday 15th February with a 7.30pm start and will be shown live on Amazon Prime. The match was originally intended for 19th October. However, the Gunners were forced to cancel their European fixture against PSV Eindhoven, and UEFA wanted them to complete the tie before the World Cup, with 19th October being the only available date.

Arsenal will no doubt be looking for revenge against the blues after suffering a last-minute defeat to City at the start of 2022. After taking the lead, Riyad Mahrez converted a disputed penalty, before Rodri fired home the winner in the dying embers of the game.

The clash with the Gunners will be eagerly anticipated as Mikel Arteta’s side have made a blistering start to the season and lead the Premier League by five points. Will that be the case when City visit the Emirates in February?