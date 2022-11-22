BREAKING: SE QUEDA, Pep Guardiola Signs New Deal with Manchester City

Huge, late and breaking news! A great and fantastic day as The Athletic have confirmed the Catalan manager has signed a new deal until summer of 2025.

Quiet afternoon...



Pep Guardiola is set to sign a two-year contract extension to stay at Manchester City until 2025



with @polballus and @David_Ornstein https://t.co/QnwWmfSy1c — Sam Lee (@SamLee) November 22, 2022

A really good development after much uncertainty. The players and management have to be through the moon. The deal came over the weekend and confirmation is expected as soon as today.

Rejoice, City fans, the greatest manager of all time will stay on the blue side of Manchester another two years!