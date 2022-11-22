 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BREAKING: SE QUEDA, Pep Guardiola Signs New Deal with Manchester City

Amazing news!

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Manchester City v Fulham FC - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Huge, late and breaking news! A great and fantastic day as The Athletic have confirmed the Catalan manager has signed a new deal until summer of 2025.

A really good development after much uncertainty. The players and management have to be through the moon. The deal came over the weekend and confirmation is expected as soon as today.

Rejoice, City fans, the greatest manager of all time will stay on the blue side of Manchester another two years!

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...