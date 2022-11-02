QMR: Manchester City Win UCL Group Finale, 3-1 vs Sevilla

Manchester City 3, Rico Lewis (52’), Julián Álvarez (73’), Riyad Mahrez (83’)

Sevilla 1, Rafa Mir (31’)

Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win on the success of some rotational players as Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez got on the tally and nailed a good game for City.

A nice set of rotations that led to a nice win and more points for us and the players get some time out there.

A big part of the game hinged on the Mahrez and when Kevin De Bruyne entered that tandem along with Alvarez really turned it on and led the team to a nice comeback win.

A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the group. With the win, it has done wonders for some players confidence as Riyad Mahrez who found the scoresheet can attest.

In terms of performances, Alvarez and Rico Lewis played really well. A really appreciated effort from the lads amid some slight rotation. We’ll take it as we move back to PL action soon.

A good day of football.

