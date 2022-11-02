Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Alvarez Speaks, Injury Updates, and More...

Manchester City take the pitch one last time in UCL Group G. Before the Cityzens face off with the Sevillistas, Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready.

It’s Cole Palmer. Sorry. Spoiler alert.

Foden - the shining example of what City’s academy can produce who last month signed a new long-term contract with the club - made his City debut in November 2017 in a Champions League group stage defeat of Feyenoord. He went on to make nine more appearances that season, heightening expectations to such an extent that in 2018/19 Guardiola was constantly bombarded with questions about why he wasn’t starting the English youngster more. Palmer made his City debut in a League Cup match in September 2020, before becoming a regular feature of City squads last season. The fact that the Wythenshawe-born attacker scored in all three cup competitions last season created a sense of expectation that he would be a key part of Guardiola’s team this season, but that has so far not been the case. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. There are a multitude of reasons why Palmer doesn’t feature every time City are playing a ‘weaker’ opponent, or when they are already a few goals up. But as Guardiola hinted when addressing the media on Tuesday, he is fully aware of Palmer’s talent.

Saul has all the high points from Pep’s pre-match presser.

Pep Guardiola is a man convinced of his teams ability to play through rotations as he suggested will happen prior to the Sevilla match. He also spoke on injuries and more. We move on and hear what he has to say- On Alvarez “Of course he can improve like everyone, all of us. We are delighted with the way he settles. As a person, respect of everyone. Humble, incredible work ethic. Tomorrow he has another opportunity.” On Haaland/rotation “For tomorrow he (Haaland) is not available. “ He (Haaland) feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday. But not 100%, we don’t want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham. “Important but not for that game. When we come back in one month and a half, depends on Carabao Cup, one month and a half. Important for minutes to see them, to play as good as possible, that’s all...” “Game time now won’t influence after the World Cup. I don’t know how people come back from the World Cup, no managers know exactly what will happen. See what happens game by game.”

Laura has an idea for young fullbacks against Sevilla.

Rico Lewis Having already made some appearances this season and impressing during that time, it’s possible that his inclusion will not only be fantastic experience but will also allow Cancelo a well-deserved break. Dias With many of the senior boys likely to be rested, I do expect some of them to be involved. We’ll need a skipper, and I am shouting our number 3 for the spot, who was also rested last weekend vs. Leicester. Ake Very underrated performances for the blues, he has been a solid force. Another, along with Dias who was rested last weekend, meaning he will be refreshed ahead of Sevilla. Wilson-Esbrand Sergio Gomez will be unavailable due to the red card received during his start away against Copenhagen. The youngster Wilson-Esbrand will be an excellent option. He has impressed with his pace, his desire to get forward and his ability to take on the opposition. Could be a good night for him.

Alvarez believes working with Haaland is good for both of them.

Haaland’s incredible start to his City career, with 22 goals in 16 matches, has cemented his place in the side, but the pair have also started together three times already. Among them was the 6-0 victory over Nottingham Forest when they found the net five times between them and Alvarez says he has enjoyed playing with the Norwegian. “First and foremost, it is a privilege playing alongside him,” Alvarez said. “It’s always great to play with the best players in the world. We are as old as each other sure, but I think we can learn from each other. “I like him and we always want to bring the best for the team.”

Pep has hope Erling will be back at the weekend.

The Norwegian missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Leicester due to fever and a foot injury sustained during the goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund last weekend and was withdrawn at half-time. At the time, Guardiola did not indicate a return to action and it was expected that City’s top scorer would miss the clash with the Foxes. But, speaking ahead of City’s final Champions League group game with Sevilla, the Catalan boss ruled out a return against the Spaniards as he gave an update on Haaland’s progress. “Erling will not be available for tomorrow,” Guardiola confirmed. “He feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday, but not 100%. We don’t want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham.” The news will be welcomed by the faithful, who have already seen the Norwegian meat shield hit 22 goals. And, with just four games to go before the World Cup, City fans will be hoping for a few more before he has a month off.

The boss does not sound too optimistic about the England pair’s chances.

Both players still face a race against time to be fit for the World Cup, which begins for England with their opening Group B fixture against Iran on November 21. However, Guardiola has provided a positive update on both Three Lions stars, with Phillips currently ahead of Walker in his recovery from injury. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Man City’s Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday, Guardiola said: “It’s likely [they can be ready for the World Cup], the way they recover. “I don’t know intentions for Gareth [Southgate]. He spoke with them regularly. They know better than me, What I hear in the dressing rooms can be ready. You don’t play a World Cup every week. “[Phillips] is doing partial sessions with the team. Contact not yet but we will see his evolution. We know how important the World Cup is but we can’t use a player who is not ready. “My feeling now is it will be tight [to make the World Cup]. There are many things involved. I don’t think [he will play] against Fulham and even Brentford – it will be similar games to Leicester. We need players in the best condition. “Kyle, I’m impressed how quick his recovery but still a bit late compared to Kalvin.”

And finally... I’m just going to say it. Good luck to any club trying to sign Cancelo away from City. The love is real.

Cancelo pointed towards the reaction to his recent mistake at Liverpool as justification that he is at the right club - when he was beaten on the halfway line by Mohamed Salah, who went on to score the game’s only goal. The level of support he received, he says, drives him to repay his teammates and fans with titles at the end of the season. Speaking to the City magazine, Cancelo said: “Manchester City was the most important step I took in my career. Of course, I’ve been in big clubs such as Benfica, Valencia, Inter, Juventus. But I think that, right now, Manchester City is in another level. “I decided to come here, but of course, the first six months weren’t very good. I needed a period to adapt. But now I’m much more integrated here and I hope to stay many more years, because here is where I feel good. “I can talk about this, because after my mistake against Liverpool last month - an individual mistake who gave the three points to Liverpool - the people supported me, and I felt the love from our fans, and I want to give it back to them in the future. I want to give them titles because it’s the best way to repay them for the support they have given me.”

There it is Cityzens. Be sure to stay with us throughout the day for all the latest as we build toward kickoff. Follow along with @BitterandBlue1 on Twitter for all the reaction. COME ON CITY!!!