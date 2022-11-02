Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Sevilla FC

Manchester City have already locked down the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G, but there is still one more match to play. City host the finale against Sevilla FC at the Etihad this evening.

The Sevillistas won’t make it to the UCL Knockouts, but they will still have European football as the head for the Europa League. Our collection of City content creators give us their opinions of how this match will play out.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

This is another Champions League, end of group stage dead rubber match that City should win comfortably. I have a feeling Pep’s going to shake it up a bit, yet think the blues will still have too much for Sevilla. I can’t see Haaland being risked for this match with a focus being on Fulham on Saturday, and I’m going for an Alvarez brace in a 2-0 win for the blues..

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

It’s difficult to predict which of the two sides will be less bothered about this dead rubber. All four spots in Champions League Group G have been decided, with City guaranteed top spot and Sevilla dropping into the Europa League. City are at home to Fulham on the weekend, while the visitors will surely have one eye on the derby against their high-flying rivals Betis at the weekend. It’s been a torrid start to the season for Sevilla and things haven’t radically improved since the return of Jorge Sampaoli at the start of October. They sit 18th in La Liga and will be desperate to avoid defeat this weekend. With Pep also sure to focus more on the league game coming up, expect both coaches to rotate and give some youngsters and fringe players a chance. Neither side will be looking to pick up injuries or exert themselves too much. It should be a rather dull, low-scoring game with very little intensity. City should edge it with quality proving the difference between two uninspired sides. City 2-0 Sevilla

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

I think Pep will rest some key players, and give others the opportunity to get some game time. Hoping we’ll see some of the young guys. I expect it won’t be the most exciting football ever from us as the group is done and dusted. Though there might be some players with a point to prove. Gonna go for a 2-0.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Smell a really narrow win as I’d expect some rotation. Or a draw, either way we’ll all be hoping for no injuries. Give me a slight 2-1 win.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

A home dead rubber game might call for some youth players to appear but there’s nothing quite like attempting to guess Pep’s lineups in these kinda games. Sevilla still appear to be in a rut, after firing Lopetegui, their two wins have come against Mallorca and Copenhagen. City haven’t exactly been lights out the past few weeks either, but I’m hoping to maybe get a Rico Lewis start and maybe a Carlos Borges appearance to make it interesting. I’m going for a dull and forgettable 2-0 win.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Pep Guardiola is likely to put out a heavily rotated squad, (see my predicted XI for a laugh after the official team sheet is announced). I still feel like City will have too much quality to not get a result of some kind. In the end, I think the disinterest level will lead to a bit of a flat affair. I’ll take a 1-1 draw. Cole Palmer gets the goal for City.

There you have it. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.