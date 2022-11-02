CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Sevilla FC

Manchester City are set to start a run of four consecutive home fixtures leading up to the World Cup break. First up is the last match of UEFA Champions League Group G against Sevilla. With it all sewn up and 4 matches in 11 days, Pep Guardiola will likely rotate a good portion of the squad against the Sevillistas.

We start with back-to-back UCL starts for Stefan Ortega. Ederson was back in his customary first-choice spot against Leicester City on Saturday, but we’re going to give the big man some rest in this one while allowing Stefan some much-needed playing time.

We’re going for an entirely different back 4 from the group that lined up against the Foxes. Young Rico Lewis is our starting right back. Just weeks shy of his eighteenth birthday, the Academy product gets his first career start at the senior level. Joining Rico at fullback is Sergio Gómez who is returning from a red card suspension. In the centre, we have Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké.

The midfield has just one change. İlkay Gündoğan gets a rest here as we put the captain on the bench. phil Foden slots in next to Kevin De Bruyne in front of Rodri to form the middle three.

The attacking group for the group stage finisher will be without Erling Haaland. In his place, Julian Alvarez will set up as the offensive focal point. On the wings, we have Jack Grealish on the left and Cole Jermaine Palmer on the right.

Goal Stefan Ortega Defenders Rico Lewis Rúben Dias Nathan Aké Sergio Gómez Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Phil Foden Forwards Cole Palmer Julian Alvarez Jack Grealish

Ther you have it my fellow Cityzens. What is your guess at Pep’s starting lineup? Let us know in the comments.