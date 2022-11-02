 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Sevilla FC

Rotation expected, who will get the call?

By CITYZENDuck
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Manchester City are set to start a run of four consecutive home fixtures leading up to the World Cup break. First up is the last match of UEFA Champions League Group G against Sevilla. With it all sewn up and 4 matches in 11 days, Pep Guardiola will likely rotate a good portion of the squad against the Sevillistas.

We start with back-to-back UCL starts for Stefan Ortega. Ederson was back in his customary first-choice spot against Leicester City on Saturday, but we’re going to give the big man some rest in this one while allowing Stefan some much-needed playing time.

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

We’re going for an entirely different back 4 from the group that lined up against the Foxes. Young Rico Lewis is our starting right back. Just weeks shy of his eighteenth birthday, the Academy product gets his first career start at the senior level. Joining Rico at fullback is Sergio Gómez who is returning from a red card suspension. In the centre, we have Rúben Dias and Nathan Aké.

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The midfield has just one change. İlkay Gündoğan gets a rest here as we put the captain on the bench. phil Foden slots in next to Kevin De Bruyne in front of Rodri to form the middle three.

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The attacking group for the group stage finisher will be without Erling Haaland. In his place, Julian Alvarez will set up as the offensive focal point. On the wings, we have Jack Grealish on the left and Cole Jermaine Palmer on the right.

Manchester City v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Goal

Stefan Ortega

Defenders

Rico Lewis

Rúben Dias

Nathan Aké

Sergio Gómez

Midfielders

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

Phil Foden

Forwards

Cole Palmer

Julian Alvarez

Jack Grealish

Ther you have it my fellow Cityzens. What is your guess at Pep’s starting lineup? Let us know in the comments.

