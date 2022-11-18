Manchester City and Barcelona Friendly Raises Over €4 MILLION for ALS Research

Official figures have confirmed that City’s charity friendly away to Barcelona earlier this season raised more than €4 million to help fund research into the fight to tackle amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

More than 91,000 fans turned out at the Camp Nou in late August as City and our Catalan hosts fought out a hugely entertaining 3-3 draw.

From the release:

All proceeds from the game went towards helping fund ALS research at the Luzón Foundation in support of former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzué, who was diagnosed with the incurable degenerative neurological condition just over two years ago.

A more than fair trade despite the hesitation to it being early in the jam packed season. No harm no foul and millions were raised for a rare disease.

A rar win-win in football for all.