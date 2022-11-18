Sky Blue News: Women Return, Crucial Ruben, Pep Contract, and More...

The Men’s side won’t play a match until December 22, but the Manchester City Women are back in WSL action tomorrow away to Everton. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready.

Haaland has had a sensational start to life at City, scoring 23 goals in 18 matches which includes 18 in 13 Premier League outings. The attacker will be resting during the World Cup after Norway’s failure to qualify for the finals so will be ready to increase his tally and possibly go for the league record when the season resumes in December. Agent Pimenta said Haaland “deserves” the hype he is getting although remained tight-lipped on any release clause suggestions. “You have to do it [ask the question about the release clause] and it is very interesting,” she told a reporter, as per Marca. “If we don’t say anything, surely something is interpreted and if we say something, too. As a lawyer I know that I can’t say anything, but I also know that if I don’t say it, they will say it.” Manchester City star Erling Haaland speaks exclusively to GOAL about his incredible start to life in the Premier League. She added: “It’s a very nice thing [the rumours], but I hope there aren’t too many. I understand the attention, the curiosity that arouses. It’s the novelty. “Curiosity is normal, but I hope with Erling, when there are no things to say, they don’t make them up. This is something that is happening. They look for easy clicks.

Some of City’s international stars were greeted with the cliched Manchester welcome as they returned to training on Thursday. Despite battling the elements, our players remained in good spirits as we gear up to return to league action on Saturday. We get back to the Barclays Women’s Super League campaign away to Everton on 19 November, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00pm (UK). We will be looking to extend our run of five victories to six at Walton Hall Park, and matching our result from our last meeting with the Toffees would do just that. Gareth Taylor’s side put four past Everton at the Academy Stadium back in March as a Simone Magill own goal was followed by strikes from Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Laura Coombs.

If we can get Guardiola tied down before the end of the World Cup break it would be a massive boost for the second phase of the season for the entire club. It will also shape how we go for the next 2/3 seasons transfer market wise in my opinion. The club is built for Pep to do his job, and do it successfully, with minimal interference from the board or other board pressure outside of getting results. Which has been something Pep Guardiola has always done pre his arrival at Manchester City for Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and over his trophy laden reign at the Etihad. The question for me if Pep Guardiola does decide to take a break from management and not extend his contract post this season, where does the club turn next as manager? The candidates out there aren’t screaming out to jump into the Manchester City hot seat. There are quality candidates out there but as it stands not anyone jumping to the head of the queue, nor anyone who seems that they could fill his giant shoes at this current time. The time to assess that market isn’t now, that will only come if a decision to call time on his reign at the Etihad comes from Pep Guardiola. So I’ll not go over potential replacements for Guardiola until that time becomes necessary.

Dias was injured at the beginning of the campaign, but is now fully fit to take his place at the heart of the defence. Fit enough to start the Carabao Cup games, the centre back should be a regular starter for league matches. A player that won so many awards in a team that is full of outstanding talents is indeed special. He should be the first name on the team sheet as far as the defence is concerned. He cannot rank behind Aymeric Laporte, Manuel Akanji, John Stones and even Nathan Ake in the pecking order. The likes of Akanji and Ake have started the season well with the former surpassing most people’s expectations. Yet, Dias remains number one among the central defenders. Hence, he should lead the way, especially in difficult matches. With City losing ground in the title race, the manager will need to make some changes on resumption of the league next month. One of those will be reinstating Dias as the number one centre back in the team.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati scored the opener for Spain in the first half before strikes from Gavi and Nico Williams followed after the break. Jordan’s goal was a late consolation from Hamza Al Dardour. Laporte started the match in the left side central defender’s role in a back four which included Villarreal’s Pau Torres on the left and Garcia to our man’s right. Carlos Soler, Koke and Gavi made up the midfield three although Luis Enrique is expected to make changes ahead of the start of their World Cup campaign on Wednesday 23 November when they play Costa Rica. Following that, they have assignments against Germany and Japan to navigate if they are to qualify from Group E.

The former centre piece for the Commonwealth games in the city has become of the most iconic football venues in the world, largely following the success seen by the Premier League giants since their takeover from the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008. The next step for Manchester City and the Etihad Stadium could be their hopes of being included in the final list of the stadia submitted by the UK and Ireland next year. That offer to host the European Championships of 2028 has this week been confirmed. As confirmed in a report by the Athletic this week, the UK and Ireland have now submitted their joint bid to host the 2028 European Championships. As part of the confirmed bid, nine stadiums from England, two in the Republic of Ireland, and one in each of Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been named in a provisional list. Subsequently, four stadiums will be removed when the final list of grounds is submitted to UEFA in April, 2023.

This isn’t particularly new information. City wanted to sign Ronaldo after missing out on Harry Kane, and they faced the prospect of going into the 2021/22 season without a recognised striker. Ronaldo was available, and while it would have been sensational given his United connections, there were merits to the interest - although City say they weren’t as close to a transfer as Ronaldo claims they were, and Guardiola said at the time he didn’t feel they would have signed him had he not ended up across town. City, and Guardiola, don’t sign any striker for the sake of it, and Ronaldo’s 24 goals in a struggling United side showed he would still have been able to score goals. Just look at Erling Haaland this season, who is dispelling the idea that City strikers need to press high and also come back to get involved in the build-up. It helps, but as long as you’re scoring goals, it’s not essential. But Ferguson and his band of United legends couldn’t bear to see Ronaldo in sky blue, so they stepped in and instructed United to re-sign their hero instead. It could be the biggest gift Ferguson has ever given to City.

