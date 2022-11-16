Sky Blue News: Qatar 2022, Micah Wants Pep, Erling’s WC Picks, and More...

Manchester City may be off on International duty, but Sky Blue News is still bringing the headlines.

Belgium - Kevin De Bruyne Arguably City’s greatest-ever player, Kevin De Bruyne will once again showcase his world-class talents on the biggest stage. Yes, Belgium’s golden generation has passed, with the likes of Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku nothing like their former selves, but with perhaps the best player in the world on their side, anything is possible. Depending on which of the top two positions they finish in Group F, they face the possibility of a clash against either Spain or Germany, most likely. Fixture Details: November 23 | Belgium vs Canada | 19:00 GMT November 27 | Belgium vs Morocco | 13:00 GMT December 1 | Croatia vs Belgium | 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will have a total of 16 players on the rosters for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter. That marks the largest contribution by any club, Today, let’s take a look at who is on the teams and even make some predictions. Argentina, Julian Alvarez A nice reward for the young star. He will look to keep the friends of Messi healthy and be counted upon as a real super sub and could even start a game. Prediction: World Cup Finalist

CITY STARS ON SHOW AS ENGLAND DRAW WITH NORWAY Roebuck was given the nod between the sticks by Sarina Weigman, and was protected by a defence that included Greenwood, who returned from injury. The Lionesses then took the lead midway through the first half, and City’s Kelly was the architect, as her whipped cross into the box was met by Rachel Daly who headed home. Morgan and Blakstad were introduced at half-time to add to the City-centric feel to proceedings. But it was Roebuck who continued to impress by making two great saves in quick succession. The first thwarted Katie Zelem who looked to capitalise on Greenwood’s mistake at the back. And the second was her best of the night as she leapt to her right and tipped Guro Reiten’s goal-bound free-kick round the post.

Pep Guardiola will win the Champions League with Manchester City if he signs a new contract at the club, where he has everything he needs. That is the view of former City defender turned pundit Micah Richards, who believes no other club can offer Guardiola what he has at the Etihad. Guardiola’s contract expires at the end of the season, with the Catalan calm over an extension, saying last week that everything was ‘under control’ and that he couldn’t replicate his seven years at City anywhere else. And with the Champions League the only trophy left for Guardiola to win at City, Richards feels an extension and the European Cup will come hand in hand. “He’s got to stay! He can’t [leave]. Where would he go?” Richards said to MEN Sport and other media. “Unless he wants to go manage Spain. He’s got everything here, enjoys it here. He’s done unbelievable things. He’s still got to win the Champions League, and I believe he will if he stays. He’s been unlucky so many occasions. I can’t see him leaving for at least three or four years. Why would you? He’s the boss.

I said last week that I thought Manchester City would win the title by 15 points - I’m going to hang in there with that prediction. But Arsenal are making me doubt that. They’ve been fantastic, they are the class act of this first 14 games. We want a title race, we want there to be competitiveness in the Premier League and not for one team to run away with it every single season. At this moment in time, Arsenal are putting up a real fight. They’re the best team in the league in the first 14 games of the season by a mile.

Speaking during a recent conversation, Erling Haaland was asked to pick out his favourites to take home football’s top prize. The Norway international forward was unable to select just one favourite, but picked out four countries including one home to multiple Manchester City teammates in England. Haaland said, “Favourites... I think the favourites should be Brazil, Argentina, France and maybe England. I cannot only say one, because there are so many good teams, so yeah, these four.” Erling Haaland and his Norway teammates failed to secure qualification for the Qatar edition of the FIFA World Cup. However, despite the disappointment, the 22 year-old insists that making his bow at the greatest show on earth remains a core career goal for both himself and his international colleagues. “I hope I play for Norway and our dream and reality, the biggest thing we can do, is to get to either a World Cup or Euros,” Erling Haaland began.

And finally... The date and time have been confirmed for the Fourth Round League CUp tie with Liverpool FC.

The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, 22 December and kicks off at 20:00 (UK). Sky Sports will screen the game live. It will be our first senior men’s game since the World Cup, with the winners progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition. Liverpool will be action again on Boxing Day against Aston Villa when their Premier League campaign resumes, while City’s league programme resumption will begin against Leeds United on 28 December.





