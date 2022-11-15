Manchester City: World Cup Primer

Manchester City will have a total of 16 players on the rosters for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this winter.

That marks the largest contribution by any club, Today, let’s take a look at who is on the teams and even make some predictions.

Argentina, Julian Alvarez

A nice reward for the young star. He will look to keep the friends of Messi healthy and be counted upon as a real super sub and could even start a game. Prediction: World Cup Finalist

Belgium, Kevin De Bruyne

The king maker for City will head in to the World Cup as again dark horses for the entire tournament. KDB will be looking to use experience with the new young guns to make a deep run. P: Semi Finalist

Brazil, Ederson

Expected to be the back up here for Brazil, the star keeper will have little to do unless Brazil manager, Tite, decides to play some rotations for the last group game. Still, an honor to go to the World Cup. P: Semi Finalist

Germany, Ilkay Gundogan

A stalwart for City and Germany,the midefielder will look to combine his experience with a lot of new faces as the four time champs look to win another. P: Quarter finalist

Netherlands, Nathan Ake

The defender will look to start alongside long time league rival, Virgil Van Dijk as the orange machine look for a surprising run in the world’s stage. P: Quarter finalist

Switzerland, Manuel Akanji

Similar to Gundo, Akanji is a core piece of this Swiss side and they will look to shock some as the group is tougher than most. P: Out in groups

Spain, Rodrigo, Aymeric Laporte

A stacked side that has won the World Cup before. Expect Laporte to start all matches and Rodri to switch in and out with Sergio Busquets. Both players will get a lot of run and should have solid tourneys. P: Quarter finals

Portugal, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva

Our second best represented side as the Portuguese will utilize all three players City has to do their best. Expect them to play all matches available. Despite that, the players will be under much duress after the bomb shell quotes by Cristiano Ronaldo and the team will have to navigate that. P: Out in groups

England, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden.

The best represented bunch is England for Manchester City. Five players are in as all five should see playing time. Expect them to be a real threat for it all and I like them to be final four bound. P: Semi Finalist

There you have it, what are your predictions?