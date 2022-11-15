Manchester City Boss Gives Evidence In Mendy Trial

Manchester City manager has given evidence at Benjamin Mendy’s rape trial, explaining that Mendy was a ‘really good boy,’ but he also didn’t know Mendy’s life.

French defender Mendy has been charged with seven counts of rape, one attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six girls, having been cleared of one count of rape in September.

Guardiola, called as a witness by Mendy, said that the player was well-liked, but that he didn’t know what Mendy did off the field, telling the jury ‘I’m not his father’ and that he was only interested in the defender as a player. Guardiola stated that he was not on social media and does not follow what the defender does outside the club. The manager also expressed that he is unable to look after the 22 players int he City’s first-team squad.

The City boss confirmed that he had spoken with Mendy about breaking Covid-19 restrictions on house gatherings and that the player had ‘not done the right thing.’ When asked specifically about the charges Mendy faces, Guardiola said ‘He asked me to come to be here with all of you and that’s why I’m here.’

The defender was suspended by the club in September 2021 following his arrest and has denied all the charges brought against him. In September, Mendy was cleared of an allegation of raping a 19-year-old woman in July 2021 after the prosecution could offer no further evidence in the case and the judge ordered the jury t clear him of the charge.

Last week, Mendy took to the stand to give his own evidence and accepted that he had treated women in a ‘disrespectful’ manner, but that he would stop if a woman said no. He said that being in prison has taught him a lot about life and how he now just wants to be alone.

The trial was expected to run for around 15 weeks from August, however, it was adjourned twice which led to a three-week break.

Please remember that, as the trial is ongoing, any comments must refer to allegations as no judgement has been entered on the case.