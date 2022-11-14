Pep Guardiola on World Cup, Fitness and much more...

Manchester City head in to the World Cup break in second place of the Premier League. The club let a nice opportunity at home vs Brentford slip and now Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the break. He touched on aspirations for players, fitness and much more.

Let’s check it out-

“People who go away with the national team will be focused on a dream for them, the World Cup,” he explained.

“We have time to reflect with the staff, what we have done good and what we can do better.

“We have Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and then Leeds, and we’ll see how the people come back.

“People say many things. The Premier League is very difficult, and we are going to try to come back good and fight for that.”

“The 5th of December,” he responded when asked about when the likes of Erling Haaland and Riyad Mahrez would come back.

“It depends on how the players go on in the knockout stage, we will see.

“Every player will be dependent on when they come back and after they finish the World Cup.”