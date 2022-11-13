Sky Blue News: City Fall, Pep Lauds Toney, and More...

Manchester City head off to the World Cup break after a home defeat to Brentford. City will be back in action in the Carabao Cup on December 20. In the meantime, Sky Blue News is here to keep you up on all the latest from around the Cityverse.

Ivan Toney put his England snub behind him by scoring twice, including an injury-time winner, to give Brentford a memorable 2-1 victory at Manchester City. The Brentford captain delivered the perfect response to missing out on Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for Qatar to stun the reigning champions and leave Arsenal top of the league at Christmas. Foden struck a wonderful volley in first-half injury time to level for the hosts, after Toney had deservedly headed in the opener in the 16th minute.

The Bees striker had given the visitors the lead in the 16th minute before Phil Foden levelled on the death of half-time with a stunning equaliser. A Toney and Bees counter attack sealed the Blues fate as it came way too late in the trade. On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction “The better team won,” “We had a lot of problems and we could not press as they didn’t allow us. In this process when they gave it to the striker we could not do it. “When Toney flicked the ball on while playing through the middle he created problems.” ”We saw in the first action and the first 15 minutes they had two clear chances.

Fall at the Etihad: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Brentford: Reaction & Tweets https://t.co/j5JSvwBM7r — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) November 12, 2022

Brentford started the match the better of the two teams, with a couple of shots on target causing some worry to the City backline. This pressure paid off as the visitors took the lead through a header from Ivan Toney, which was knocked onto him by former City defender Ben Mee. In a frantic few minutes, Manchester City had several penalty shouts waved away for a Brentford handball and challenges on Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne each in the area. City continued to try and find an equaliser and Phil Foden went close, seeing his powerful shot parried out for a corner by Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

City produced the scintillating late drama against Fulham, but with 11 men they couldn’t break down a stubborn Brentford for a second time and had to watch on as the Bees did to them what they had done to Fulham last week. When Guardiola talked about the ecstasy of that winner a week ago in his press conference on Friday, he felt compelled to mention the bad moments he’s shared with these supporters over the last six-and-a-bit years as well. He couldn’t have imagined this afternoon would fall into the latter category. The heaven and hell of football. It means Arsenal will be top of the Premier League for the next six weeks, including at Christmas. You feel they needed that accolade more than City did and it will be disappointing for Guardiola that his team didn’t put the Gunners under pressure on Saturday night.

The World Cup cost City against Brentford #mcfc https://t.co/eJH8N3zbTe — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) November 12, 2022

WHAT HAPPENED?: Ivan Toney’s 98th-minute winner capped an incredible individual performance from the forward, leaving Guardiola and his Manchester City team stunned as they failed to get to grips with the Brentford No. 9. WHAT THEY SAID: ”We had a lot of problems, we couldn’t high press because of the balls [from] keeper to striker,” Guardiola told reporters. ”In this process, we could not win any ball because when Toney flicked the ball he created problems, when Toney kept the ball and played with the three players in the middle he created problems. And we could not regain the ball in the end.”

City started slowly, with Toney’s 16th minute opener coming after several impressive Ederson saves. We grew into the match from that point, eventually grabbing an equaliser through a powerful Phil Foden effort on the stroke of half-time. Guardiola was happier with how his team performed in the second period but was always aware of the threat posed by Brentford. He said: “We saw in the first action and the first 15 minutes they had two clear chances. “After that we played better and played a bit quicker. We started the second half well but every time they break with long balls we could not do it. “It was quite similar last season when they were here. We struggled to create as their structure defensively is so deep they force you to go outside and they defend crosses really well.”

And finally... Pep doesn’t sound like a guy looking for the exits just yet.

The World Cup will bring a time of rest some in the football industry, particularly coaches of clubs. Pep Guardiola has already assured that he will not go to Qatar to watch any matches and explained how and where he will follow the World Cup. “The best way to enjoy the games is at home with red wine,” he said a few weeks ago. The coach may also have other issues to resolve during this period. One of them could be his future. Pep’s contract with City expires at the end of this season and he spoke to the media about that on Friday. “I said many times, I don’t talk about that. Everything is under control, it’s perfect, the decision will be made together with the club the moment it has to be made,” he said at a press conference. “I said many times, I had the feeling that both the club and myself are happy to be together. It’s not the moment, tomorrow against Brentford is the only important thing right now. When we have time, when the moment we feel it both sides, we take a decision.”

There you have it. Stay with us at Bitter and Blue throughout the World Cup for everything related to Man City and it’s players.