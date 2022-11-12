Fall at the Etihad: Manchester City Lose 1-2 vs Brentford: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City were beaten at the Etihad Stadium for the first time this season as Brentford’s Ivan Toney scored twice including a dramatic injury-time winner.

The Bees striker had given the visitors the lead in the 16th minute before Phil Foden levelled on the death of half-time with a stunning equaliser.

A Toney and Bees counter attack sealed the Blues fate as it came way too late in the trade.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“The better team won,” “We had a lot of problems and we could not press as they didn’t allow us. In this process when they gave it to the striker we could not do it. “When Toney flicked the ball on while playing through the middle he created problems.” ”We saw in the first action and the first 15 minutes they had two clear chances. “After that we played better and played a bit quicker. We started the second half well but every time they break with long balls we could not do it. “It was quite similar last season when they were here. We struggled to create as their structure defensively is so deep they force you to go outside and they defend crosses really well.”

Notable Tweets

Thank you all for your great support today and the season so far!



We'll see you soon! pic.twitter.com/uedYbAjmuF — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 12, 2022