Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-2 vs Brentford

Manchester City 1, Phil Foden (45+1’)

Brentford 2, Ivan Toney (16’, 90+8’)

Welcome to your quick recap. A disappointing loss on the seemingly focused elsewhere players that led to this being a big loss in the Premier League.

Despite an early rgoal against the team responded well and were on the front foot for much of the match. AMid some questionable calls and two possible missed penalties have done in the Blues here. A second half tight performance by the team in front of them le to an easy counter attack and the goal.

A big part of the game hinged on the Haaand fitness and he did not seem to be there all the way.

A football game was played as the Cityzens have lost the game under great controversy.

In terms of performances, Laporte and Ederson played the best of the bunch. A really appreciated effort from the lads despite many of them seeing to be preoccupied with the World Cup and Erling Haaland seemingly not 100%

A disappointing day of football. That leaves City second entering the new year.

