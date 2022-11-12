Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brentford

Manchester City are hosting Brentford in the final match before the World Cup break. The Bees are sitting 11th in the table with just three league wins. The City Collective, which is definitely what we’re calling this group going forward, offer their predictions for the last match at the Etihad until December 20.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

It was a long time ago and I should really let it go, but I still have memories of that FA Cup defeat in 1989. City were going great at the top of Division 2, while Brentford were mid table in Division 3 and beat us 3-1. I don’t see them doing similar on Saturday. The stats point to a City win and I think we’ll get it, but think Brentford will score. City 3-1 Brentford...revenge. Yeah I should let it go...

Find Pete’s full head-to-head breakdown here.

Our last Head-to-Head until December looks at the stats between Manchester City and Brentford. https://t.co/WLsaqIjoGR pic.twitter.com/3HnL21awpS — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) November 11, 2022

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

We’ve had such a brilliant run of form at home. We haven’t been short of goals, excitement, passion or anxiety at the Etihad. Brentford’s from has been erratic, but will Ivan Toney want to prove a point after being left out of the England squad for the world cup? Either way, we may have too much for them if the crowd gets behind the boys like they did at Fulham. 3-1.

Get a look at Laura’s Predicted XI.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Good chance to pick up points, need a Haaland and De Bruyne show here. Give me a clean and easy 3-0 win. Add more health for the team in general and the match shouldn’t be to physically taxing.

Click the link for Saul’s preview.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Expect City to make it five wins in five in all comps against Brentford. Thomas Frank’s side concede a bunch on the road. All of Pep’s stars will be looking to go into the World Cup on a high. They should control the game and run out comfortable winners. The only factor to consider is player’s unwillingness to risk getting injured. The Bees are dangerous on the break, and with defenders not looking to bust a gut or dive gung-ho into tackles, we could see plenty of goals at both ends. City 5-2 Brentford

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Brentford Football Club brings a woeful record but big ambitions to the Etihad hoping to create buzz by stinging Pep and Company with a victory. Apologies for the punnery but Brentford are dead men walking in Manchester. 1W-3D-1L in their last five matches and 2W-5D-3L in their last ten matches. To be honest, if it weren’t for their week 2 beatdown of Manchester United, Brentford would be hanging with Everton and Bournemouth. Thomas Frank means well but after the team was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by the League Two side Gillingham on Tuesday. Confidence can’t be high knowing they are going against the team that leads the league in goals, assists, and clean sheets. Haaland having one last chance to show the Premier League who the Goal King is. Kevin will bless us with passes and runs to show why earning third in the Ballon D’or is simply not enough. City will do what United could not. Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 4 - 0 Brentford

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City look to close out the pre-World Cup portion of the season on a bit of a roll. We've only lost once in the Prem so far and I don’t see Brentford being able to get it done either. My biggest fear in this one is a motivated Ivan Toney out to prove Gareth Southgate wrong for leaving him off the England squad. In the end, I’ll take a Haaland brace and a 4-1 City victory.

There you have it. What are your predictions for the match against the Bees? Let us know in the comments.