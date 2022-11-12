CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Brentford

It’s the last runout for Manchester City before the World Cup break. City are at the Etihad to face Brentford on Premier League Matchday 16. Here’s my guess at the starters for Pep Guardiola.

His goalkeeping masterclass against Chelsea FC in the Carabao Cup notwithstanding, Stefan Ortega Moreno heads back to the bench. City’s top man is back in net for Pep against the Bees. Vamos Ederson!

João Cancelo is unavailable through red card suspension so Sergio Gómez gets his full Premier League debut. John Stones starts on the right once again. Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké fill out the back line.

Our midfield trio is heavily rotated from the three who got the start against Chelsea. This is to say I got it 100% wrong last time because I picked Kalvin Phillips, KDB, and Bernardo to start against the London Blues as well. Oh well, run it back.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish start on the wings. Now that that is out of the way, ladies and gents drink it in. It is your last look at Erling Braut Haaland until the Carabao Cup 4th Round tie against Liverpool on December 20. That’s 38 days until the World’s Most Interesting Striker is once again unleashed on the footballing world. Rest well King.

Goal Ederson Defenders John Stones Manuel Akanji Nathan Aké Sergio Gómez Midfielders Kalvin Phillips Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. Who do you want to see pull on the City shirt one last time before the World Cup? Let us know in the comments.