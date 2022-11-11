Manchester City v Brentford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a strong Fulham side.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for this one!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 12 November 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Peter Bankes.

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.

Fourth official: Darren Bond.

VAR: David Coote.

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview + Form

City have ten wins, two draws and one loss in the Premier League and currently sit second in the league table, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Brentford have three wins, seven draws and four losses in 14 league matches, sitting 11th in the top-flight. The Bees only have one win in their last five league outings.

A fun match as styles clashing should make for an entertaining affair.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Kyle Walker out.

Brentford have Hickey, Ajer, Jansonn, Baptiste and Strakosha are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Brentford