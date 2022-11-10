BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad

England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.

According to David Clayton of ManCity.com:

Though Foden, Stones and Grealish were expected to be included by Gareth Southgate, both Phillips and Walker faced a race against time to make the cut. Phillips underwent a shoulder operation in September and only returned to action in Wednesday evening’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea. The former Leeds United man impressed during his second-half cameo and admitted afterwards that he was hopeful of going to Qatar. Walker also had surgery in September but is yet to return to full training – however, regular contact with the City medical department and the player have convinced the England manager that his recovery is sufficient for inclusion.

After much concern over the status of both Walker and Phillips, the pair have convinced the England manager of their readiness to help the squad achieve their World Cup goals. Congratulations to all five of City’s England representatives.

