Manchester City Win vs Chelsea, Advance in League Cup: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have won a fun match vs Chelsea in the League Cup. The club behind the backs of Jack Grealish and Julian Alvarez played a real good game.

The club now moves on and gave rest to some ke players all while beating a fellow top six side. On to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Jack Grealish was magnificent, he played really, really good…”

Pep Guardiola on Aymeric Laporte: “I think he is ok, but in the last minutes, he had some discomfort. For precaution, we made the substitution…”

“Knowing the opponent and quality they have [I’m happy]. We can be better, can be worse but the team was who we are. I’m more than pleased and happy for the quality of all of them. Where we suffer was because they are so good...”

“Today, the best step Jack has done is all the time when he gets the ball or moves inside, he attacks the back line. Always his intention is [to] pass and we spoke many times, ‘No, no, the first intention is to score a goal’...”

“It’s always to go there and he is not a real threat for the back four because his body language is, ‘I’m going to pass the ball’. Today the body language is, ‘I’m going to score a goal,’ and after shoot or pass. Today, it was three or four times he did it...”

“This is what we wanted. He didn’t score but he had the chances and one day he will. He was exceptional. Jack Grealish is playing really good.”

On Ortega: “He’s an incredible goalkeeper. Man City bought an incredible personality, goalkeeper. He’s an incredible human being, supportive for all the squad... He’s been exceptional all the time [he has played].”