Sky Blue News: City Move On, Ortega Moreno Magic, Pep Pleased, and More...

Manchester City have secured their spot in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round with a 2-0 defeat of Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you up to date with the latest from the Blue side of Manchester.

The result means City’s search for their fifth Carabao Cup title in six seasons continues, while Chelsea, who were beaten in last year’s final against Liverpool, are sent crashing out in the third round. Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled with injuries since joining City last summer, made a return from off the bench on 50 minutes and will be watching with eager eyes when England boss Gareth Southgate names his squad for the World Cup on Thursday. When asked about the squad announcement, Phillips told Sky Sports: “Anything can happen. I’m optimistic but I know with the amount of game time I’ve had there’s always a doubt.

A big part of the game hinged on the Alvarez and Grealish’s as they were the two key players here. Mahrez also played well. A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the game under great resolve. With the win, it has done wonders for the team who face nice odds to win another League Cup. In terms of other performances, Rico Lewis played really well. A really appreciated effort from the lads amid some unlucky favors against. We’ll take it as we move to the next round and have many players time on the pitch. A great day of football.

Chelsea’s best moment of the first half came from Lewis Hall who saw his effort saved by Ortega with the goal was gaping. Ortega’s heroics came shortly after he denied Christian Pulisic the chance to break the deadlock. But Chelsea’s wastefulness came back to haunt them early in the second half as City took the lead after a moment of magic from the boot of Riyad Mahrez.

The German keeper was superb as City reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, winning the Man of the Match award as he made several fine saves. The boss was also delighted for Jack Grealish and the returning Kalvin Phillips – and both will be hoping to win a place in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man World Cup squad when it is announced tomorrow afternoon. “It’s not the first game (Ortega Moreno has impressed),” said Guardiola. “The game in Dortmund and against Sevilla, he was exceptional. Today as well.

Only seven minutes after the half-time the Premier League Champions took the lead with Mahrez’s free-kick strike going over the wall and into the back of the net. Then shortly after the second goal came as Alvarez found Mahrez with a lovely pass and his shot was saved by Mendy but Alvarez followed in for a tap-in to all but ensure the victory for City. The Ortega show carried on though after the second goal as he made a stunning save again to deny Hall with an outstretched arm. City, who went out to West Ham in this competition last season, will find out who they come up against in the fourth round after the Manchester United Aston Villa game.

The attacking midfielder is expected to be named in the England squad for the World Cup on Thursday and this was one of his best performances of the season, playing in a slightly narrower position off the left. Grealish thrived in the City side without Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, taking on more responsibility, but Guardiola knows he can achieve that whoever he plays alongside, but was most pleased with his change of approach on Wednesday. “I want Jack to have the responsibility, to play with Kevin with Phil. Today the best step Jack has done, is when he gets the ball wider or more inside to attack the back line, the back four for Chelsea, always his intention was to pass the ball,” he said. “No, no, we spoke many times with him, the first intention is go to score a goal. He’s not a real threat for the back four because he’s going to pass the ball, but today his body language is ‘I’m going to score a goal’. Then after, shoot or pass.

And finally... The World Cup squad announcements have started and City’s newest Center Half is off to Qatar.

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin has announced Granit Xhaka and Manuel Akanji are in his 26-man squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. So, what will Nati’s strongest XI look like? Qatar host the 22nd edition of the quadrennial FIFA tournament and the first in the Middle East this winter. Switzerland will compete in Group G and face Cameroon, Brazil and Serbia on November 24, 28 and December 2 respectively. It is Nati’s fifth consecutive appearance. Switzerland have qualified for each edition since missing the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Nati also made Italy contest the 2022 UEFA qualifying play-offs after beating the Azzurri to top Group C. Italy would lose their Path C semi-final 1-0 to North Macedonia.

There you are. Stay with us at Bitter and Blue as we build toward City’s final match before the World Cup break against Brentford at the weekend.