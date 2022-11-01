Manchester City v Sevilla: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!

Manchester City are facing a Sevilla side desperate for a result!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 2 November 2022 Kickoff at 21:00 BST (UK), 4.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee Orel Grinfeeld ISR

Assistant referees Roy Hassan ISR Idan Yarkoni ISR

Fourth official Gal Leibovitz ISR

Video Assistant Referee Roi Reinshreiber ISR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee Paolo Valeri ITA

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City have already secured their spot to the knockout stages of the competition as group winners, following a draw against Borussia Dortmund last time out.

A good play in the UCL could keep City to and avoid some unwanted KO’s.

Meanwhile, Sevilla look set to drop into the Europa League as things stand. They will be up for this one and with Guardiola hinting at some rotation this game could really go either way.

Add some good players on their side and a fun match is ahead.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries: Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker, are out.

For Sevilla, Corona and Nianzou are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Sevilla