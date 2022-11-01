Pep Talk: “Tomorrow, Sevilla is prestigious in Spain and Europe, I’d love to have their trophy cabinet...”

Pep Guardiola is a man convinced of his teams ability to play through rotations as he suggested will happen prior to the Sevilla match. He also spoke on injuries and more.

On Alvarez

“Of course he can improve like everyone, all of us. We are delighted with the way he settles. As a person, respect of everyone. Humble, incredible work ethic. Tomorrow he has another opportunity.”

On Haaland/rotation

“For tomorrow he (Haaland) is not available. “ He (Haaland) feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday. But not 100%, we don’t want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham. “Important but not for that game. When we come back in one month and a half, depends on Carabao Cup, one month and a half. Important for minutes to see them, to play as good as possible, that’s all...” “Game time now won’t influence after the World Cup. I don’t know how people come back from the World Cup, no managers know exactly what will happen. See what happens game by game.”

On injuries

“Definitely, after what happened with Kyle [Walker vs Leipzig] last season. We want to win the game, continue to practice things. The players see themselves, how good they are, for the prestigious, we have to do it...” “What happened last season, in the last-16, the most players we can use will be better.” “At the end of the season, lots of things are involved. I don’t think against Fulham, just for the quality of the opponent, even Brentford in the first-half. Will be tight, so we evaluate the conditions...”

On Sevilla

“I have to see the training. Four days, recovery is three. We play Brighton, in Germany. I take a look. Players who don’t play regularly will play. Potentially they play [Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis] but let me see training...” “Tomorrow, Sevilla is prestigious in Spain and Europe, I’d love to have their trophy cabinet...”

On World Cup Break Plans

“We will try, maybe in two, three weeks for these guys in winter in Manchester. Take a break, for staff go there. Good weather, our owners are there. We are going to do that...” “I would say right after or few days after we come back from 10 days off. After Brentford, one or two days off, after we come back we travel. Not confirmed but we will try.”

Very interesting comments, we will see how the match goes tomorrow.