Sky Blue News: Upcoming Slate, Gundo Gone?, KDB the Alien, and More...

Rodri would really like it if Pep would just sign an extension, okay?

While Guardiola’s contract runs until the summer of 2023, questions about his future in Manchester continue to be asked as he remains tight-lipped around a new deal being agreed. Compatriot Rodri believes that Pep Guardiola is best suited to remain in Manchester, despite spending longer at City than any other previous club he has managed. In an interview with The Times, the Spanish international defensive midfielder gave high praise for Guardiola when discussing his desire for his boss to sign a new contract. “We all love him, he’s done a great job in recent years,” Rodri said. “He’s our manager and if he decides to stay, we are all going to be so happy. “I have been with Pep (Guardiola) for three years now and I hope there can be many more.”

A look at how City’s fixture list compares to their rivals’. Click through for the full breakdown.

Manchester City maintained their impressive start to the season with an important victory over Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring the winning goal for Pep Guardiola’s side. The Blues, who were without Erling Haaland at the weekend, briefly moved to the top of the Premier League table, but were leapfrogged by Arsenal following their emphatic win over Nottingham Forest. Guardiola’s side will have to deal with a busy schedule before the season pauses for the World Cup in Qatar, which continues on Tuesday night when they host Sevilla in the Champions League. City have already qualified for the knockout stages in Europe, but will be keen to finish on a high. City will compete in three different competitions before the break in the season, with Guardiola’s men in Premier League, Champions League and EFL Cup action. Putting the two cup competitions to one side - MEN Sport has taken a close look at the Blues’ next six league fixtures, two of which come before the end of November, and compared them with those of their fellow expected title and top-four challengers.

There are some big games coming up#MCFC https://t.co/bT7zDCNnVL — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) October 31, 2022

Txiki may be looking to tie up Bernardo long-term.

The summer transfer window saw the midfielder heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, only for the Portugal international to remain with the Premier League champions. This could be why the Citizens are keen to offer Silva a new deal and put to bed any other concerns which may pop up about his future. According to a recent report from Football Insider, City are preparing to offer the 28-year-old a new five-year deal which would see an increase on his current wage of £150k-per-week.

Meanwhile, Gundo’s future at City is very much in doubt.

In May, Mike Keegan reported that the City midfielder was “set to leave” the Premier League Champions in the summer, with the German claimed to have been told that he could find another club. Gundogan remained at the Etihad Stadium, though has now entered the final 12 months of his current contract. A new deal has not been ruled out for the midfielder, though Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have recently been linked with the four-time Premier League winner. However, fresh doubt has been casted over the future of the 32 year-old, with Football Insider claiming that he could depart the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season. Wayne Veysey claims that Manchester City ‘fear’ that Gundogan will reject a new contract and leave the club in 2023. City are said to be “keen” to keep hold of the midfielder, who is expected to be a part of Germany’s World Cup squad next month. Gundogan has in the past been linked with Barcelona, and the City star could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in the new year.

| Manchester City 'fear' departure of club captain this summer, new report claims https://t.co/2IE1HE4uLE — SPORTbible News (@SportBibleNews) October 31, 2022

The City legend is enjoying post-retirement life.

Joining City in late 2013, she went on to make 194 appearances and claim seven domestic trophies during her time at the Academy Stadium. And Scott called time in the best possible fashion, with her first competitive display seeing her help England to Euro 2022 glory against Germany at Wembley. But after hanging up the boots, Scott will now don the iconic I’m a Celebrity uniform as she battles to become queen of the jungle. The popular ITV series is about to begin its 22nd series, and the former City midfielder is initially joined in camp by nine other celebrities. Completing a number of different trials designed to push each contestant to their limits - both physically and mentally - the celebrities are at the mercy of a public vote with regards to both taking on challenges and remaining in the jungle.

Emmanuel believes the KDB may be from outer space.

The Norwegian has made all those who doubted he would fit into Pep Guardiola’s team and perform in the Premier League think again. With 17 goals and three assists in just 11 league outings, he has left even the most optimistic City fans pleasantly surprised. But as if to remind everyone that he is no ordinary human with the ball at his feet, Kevin De Bruyne spoke loud and clear with his goal of the season contender. City faced a tough test against resurgent Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. What was expected to be a difficult match turned out to be even more difficult as the home side set out with only one purpose in mind; to frustrate the Blues. Brendan Rodgers set up his team in two rows between the centre circle and the edge of his penalty box. Compact and leaving no spaces for the opponents to operate, City had to resort to playing mostly sideways passes with the occasional probe for an opening.

If Erling Haaland is a Monster, Kevin De Bruyne is an Alien https://t.co/Hn9wGevfvv — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) October 31, 2022

And finally... Halland finally admits he is a cyborg sent from the future to destroy all opponents.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland got into the spooky spirit of Halloween by sharing a message to his Twitter followers, wishing them a ‘Happy Haalandween!’ and sharing a very clever graphic of himself, half in Terminator-esque cyborg form, sat over a plate of lasagne. THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has spooked just about every defence he’s come up against in the Premier League since signing for Manchester City in summer. Many have referred to him as a robot of some kind for his freakish firing rate in front of goal, while the lasagne represents his favourite meal, cooked by father Alfie, that he credits to the success.

