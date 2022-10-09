3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 4-0 Southampton

It was another comfortable victory for Manchester City over Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after the match.

3 UP

João Cancelo - A nearly perfect performance from the Portuguese defender. It is easy at times to take João for granted., but then he has a day like he had against the Saints. A goal, an assist, and an afternoon full of beautiful, impactful football. Man of the Match well deserved.

Phil’s Finish - City’s second goal was a cultured and mature finish from the Stockport Iniesta. After being sprung by KDB, and with Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu closing him down. Phil lifted a sublime chip over the Ireland international and in the net to double the Sky Blues’ advantage.

Patience - You could feel it from the Etihad crowd. Sure they were up 3-0 with under 30 minutes left on the clock, but something wasn’t quite right. Erling hadn’t scored. After several chances passed untaken, Haaland finally buried a Cancelo cross to get his inevitable goal. Breathe and trust that he will come through, but understand that one day he won’t.

2 Down

Anxiety - It’s becoming a little too comfortable watching Pep Guardiola’s side. City have been dispatching teams with prejudice and putting matches to bed before the halftime whistle with regularity. That certainly has anxiety at an all-time low at my house. I don’t trust it.

Accolades - Superlatives have been thrown at Manchester City players at an alarming pace this season. At some point, we will surely run out of new ways to describe the ridiculous scoring touch of Erling Haaland or the perfection of Kevin De Bruyne’s passing. With so many superlative performances, I struggle to find the words.

Another thoroughly dominant performance from City. What are your thoughts? give us your standouts in the comments.