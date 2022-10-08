Manchester City Dispose of Saints, Win 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City are winners on the day. Goals from Haaland, Foden ans Mahrez made it an enjoyable night at the Etihad. City go top and are still undefeated and earn a nice clean sheet!

We move, on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“For Kevin - especially Kevin - to have this threat, pace and movement in behind helps a lot,” said Guardiola.

“He made plenty of assists but he could play better today - this was not the best Kevin we know. He was not in the position we should find him but Kevin has Julian, Phil and these players who make movements in behind.”

“In general we played very well against a team we have struggled against a lot,” said the manager.

“We changed our setup, our build-up. We created chances and we had a feeling those upfront could have been more clinical, but it’s fine. After a game every three days the players react like who they are.”

“He made a magnificent goal. He missed one but scored a great goal. He is getting better.

“Training is good, day in and day out. Be fit and after he will be back.”